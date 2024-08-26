Capital Honda Announces Arrival of the New 2025 Honda Civic Sedan

The 2025 Honda Civic Sedan is now available at Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, a renowned car dealership, is proud to announce the availability of the new 2025 Honda Civic for residents of Prince Edward Island and beyond. It boasts a sleek design, advanced technology, and a long list of impressive features, making it one of the most sought-after vehicles in the compact sedan segment.

The 2025 Honda Civic Sedan is available in four trim levels: LX, Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. It comes standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission, generating 150 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque. Those looking for more power can opt for the hybrid trims, generating 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque, pairing a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors.

With a spacious interior, this vehicle can accommodate up to five people. The cabin is spacious with standard heated front seats ensuring comfort on chilly days. While the available heated leather-wrapped steering wheel keeps the driver's hands warm, dual-zone automatic climate control allows customized temperature settings. Rear passengers aren't left out as standard rear-seat heater ducts and heated rear seats are available to ensure everyone stays comfortable, no matter where they're seated.

As a leading car dealership, Capital Honda houses some of the latest Honda models in the inventory and offers maintenance and repair services. The dealership has a simple financing process and a knowledgeable sales team ready to guide customers.

Interested individuals are requested to experience the new 2025 Honda Civic firsthand and explore the various trim levels and customization options. For more details, customers can see the dealership website. The showroom is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda