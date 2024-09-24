Capital Honda Announces Arrival of the New 2025 Honda Passport

Customers can get behind the wheel of the 2025 Honda Passport at Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda is excited to announce the arrival of the 2025 Honda Passport to its inventory. Customers in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now experience the advanced technology and exceptional performance of the new Honda Passport.

The 2025 Honda Passport trim levels include Sport, Trailsport, and Black Edition. It features a 3.5-litre V6 engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, generating 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel-drive system comes standard across all trims ensuring optimal handling in various road conditions. In addition to good performance, the Honda Passport has a roomy cabin adorned with high-quality materials that can accommodate up to five people.

The 2025 Honda Passport comes equipped with the latest technology to keep drivers connected and entertained while travelling. It features a standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ that is easy to connect to mobile devices for messaging, music, directions, and other functions. Additionally, wireless charging eliminates the need for cords, and drivers can simply place their compatible smartphone on the charging pad for hassle-free power on the go. Safety is a priority for the 2025 Passport, with Honda Sensing® technologies offering advanced driver-assistance features such as lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and forward collision warning.

Capital Honda aims to provide customers with exceptional service and car-buying experience. Interested individuals are requested to visit the dealership to test drive the 2025 Honda Passport and learn more about its features. With a simple financing process, the friendly staff is always ready to guide customers.

Customers can see the dealership website for more details. Capital Honda showroom is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda