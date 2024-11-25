Capital Honda Invites Customers to Test Drive the 2025 Honda Odyssey

Customers residing in and around Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, can now shop for the 2025 Honda Odyssey at the Capital Honda dealership.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda is excited to announce the arrival of the 2025 Honda Odyssey at its dealership in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Interested individuals are requested to experience the latest model firsthand by scheduling a test drive.

The 2025 Honda Odyssey continues to set the standard for family vehicles with its spacious interior, cutting-edge technology, and advanced safety features. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern families, the Odyssey offers seating for up to eight passengers, a range of convenient storage solutions, and the latest infotainment features to keep everyone entertained on the road. While leather-trimmed seating surfaces are an available option, standard features include heated and power-adjustable front seats and the versatile Magic Slide® second-row seats, allowing for seamless reconfiguration to maximize passenger or cargo space.

This vehicle boasts a 3.5-litre V6 engine paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission, generating 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It also comes equipped with a high-resolution touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, and a rear entertainment system to keep passengers connected and entertained while travelling.

Capital Honda offers a simple and flexible financing process. The dealership's knowledgeable team helps customers find the right trim level and answers all questions. Customers can also visit the dealership for vehicle repair and maintenance, where expert technicians deliver speedy services.

For more details on the services offered or to schedule a test drive, interested individuals are requested to see the dealership website. The Capital Honda showroom is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda