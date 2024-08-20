Capital Markets Leader Sherri Haskell Joins NSBA Leadership to Amplify Small Business Advocacy

"As CEO of Capital Dynamics Consulting, my commitment to shaping impactful advocacy for effective laws, regulation, and access to capital has never been stronger," said Ms. Haskell. "My role in NSBA's Leadership Council will further empower me to champion the small-business message to Congress." Post this

Small Businesses Account for 70% of Global Employment

- Top Challenge for Small Business > Capital Accessibility

Ms. Haskell, known as a formidable trailblazer, is widely recognized for her groundbreaking work as the founder of Canna Angels, LLC. Building on this legacy, she has recently broadened her impact with the launch of Capital Dynamics Consulting, a firm dedicated to advancing business innovations and empowering both entrepreneurs and investors.

With an impressive track record of raising capital for over fifty early-stage companies and numerous funds, Ms. Haskell brings unparalleled expertise in in-depth analysis, strategic foresight, and capital-raising strategies. Her extensive experience as a Registered Investment Advisor, stockbroker, and hedge fund manager uniquely positions her to drive businesses and investors toward sustained success.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Haskell's commitment to community service is evident through her long-standing role as a Big Sister and her passion for equestrian pursuits. These endeavors underscore her dedication to both her career and her personal growth, reflecting a holistic approach to leadership and service.

• As Small Business Grapples with Oversized Hurdles

Her leadership at NSBA will concentrate on critical small business challenges such as tax reform, regulatory restraint, healthcare costs, and especially how access to capital impacts small businesses.

"I am proud to have Sherri Haskell as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

†For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.

†To learn more about Capital Dynamics Consulting, please visit us at: www.capitaldynamicsconsulting.com.

