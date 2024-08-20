Capital Markets Leader Sherri Haskell Joins NSBA Leadership to Amplify Small Business Advocacy

Sherri Haskell, CEO of Capital Dynamics Consulting, has been appointed to the NSBA Leadership Council. Her role will focus on driving critical small business issues to policymakers, reinforcing her commitment to impactful advocacy and innovation.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherri Haskell, CEO of Capital Dynamics Consulting, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, operating on a strictly nonpartisan basis. As a respected leader in the business community, Ms. Haskell will collaborate with other small-business advocates nationwide to bring vital small-business issues to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
"As the CEO of Capital Dynamics Consulting, my commitment to shaping impactful advocacy that influences effective laws, regulation, and access to capital has never been stronger," said Ms. Haskell. "My role in NSBA's Leadership Council, Economic Development Committee will further empower me to champion our collective small-business message to Congress."
- Small Businesses Account for 70% of Global Employment
- Top Challenge for Small Business > Capital Accessibility
Ms. Haskell, known as a formidable trailblazer, is widely recognized for her groundbreaking work as the founder of Canna Angels, LLC. Building on this legacy, she has recently broadened her impact with the launch of Capital Dynamics Consulting, a firm dedicated to advancing business innovations and empowering both entrepreneurs and investors.
With an impressive track record of raising capital for over fifty early-stage companies and numerous funds, Ms. Haskell brings unparalleled expertise in in-depth analysis, strategic foresight, and capital-raising strategies. Her extensive experience as a Registered Investment Advisor, stockbroker, and hedge fund manager uniquely positions her to drive businesses and investors toward sustained success.
Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Haskell's commitment to community service is evident through her long-standing role as a Big Sister and her passion for equestrian pursuits. These endeavors underscore her dedication to both her career and her personal growth, reflecting a holistic approach to leadership and service.
• As Small Business Grapples with Oversized Hurdles
Her leadership at NSBA will concentrate on critical small business challenges such as tax reform, regulatory restraint, healthcare costs, and especially how access to capital impacts small businesses.
"I am proud to have Sherri Haskell as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."
