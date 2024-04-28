Capital Ophthalmic Introduces Innovative Preventative Maintenance Programs for Ophthalmic Equipment!

By offering these specialized services, we aim to empower vision clinics and eye care providers with the assurance that their ophthalmic instruments are in peak condition, allowing them to focus on what they do best—caring for their patients." Post this

"Our Preventative Maintenance Programs are a testament to our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction," said Dale Streib, CEO of Capital Ophthalmic. "By offering these specialized services, we aim to empower vision clinics and eye care professionals with the assurance that their ophthalmic instruments are in peak condition, allowing them to focus on what they do best—caring for their patients."

The program features:

Phoropter Tune-ups: Ensuring accurate and smooth operation.

Comprehensive Cleaning and Calibration: For optimal performance and reliability.

Light Lubrication and Outer Optic Surface Cleaning: To maintain instrument precision.

Slit-Lamp Cleaning, Bulb Replacement, and Chair Reupholstery:

To extend equipment lifespan and enhance patient comfort. Services are available through an optional yearly maintenance agreement, providing flexibility to cater to individual needs, whether it involves a single piece of equipment or a full office setup.

Capital Ophthalmic's Preventative Maintenance Programs are currently available to optometrist in parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennesessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Indiana. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Capital Ophthalmic directly to learn more about how these services can benefit their practice.

For additional information, please visit http://www.theophthalmiccompany.com.

About Capital Ophthalmic

Capital Ophthalmic has been at the forefront of the ophthalmic industry for over 40 years, specializing in the sale, service, and repair of ophthalmic equipment. With a team of highly skilled technicians and a commitment to innovation and quality, Capital Ophthalmic is dedicated to providing solutions that support eye care professionals and enhance patient care.

