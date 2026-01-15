Capital Pulse Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA Compliance, Setting New Standard for Healthcare Financial Security

Capital Pulse has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, strengthening its HIPAA-certified security framework. This milestone enables the firm to securely scale its real-time financial intelligence and liquidity solutions for healthcare providers.

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Pulse, a premier Healthcare Financial Service Consultancy specializing in real-time medical receivables intelligence, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This certification, coupled with the HIPAA compliance maintained since the company's inception, marks a significant milestone in providing a secure, enterprise-grade financial infrastructure for the healthcare industry.

The achievement follows a comprehensive third-party security audit conducted via Sprinto, verifying that Capital Pulse's internal controls and data protocols meet the highest industry standards for security, availability, and privacy. By securing this certification in record time, Capital Pulse reaffirms its position that rigorous data protection is a non-negotiable prerequisite for financial innovation in the clinical space.

"I believe Capital Pulse is truly a first mover in the healthcare finance world," said Eric Hargan, Former Deputy Secretary, U.S. Health and Human Services. "Their mission to help hospitals tackle tight margins is vital both to our economy and to the health of communities nationwide. It's a potential game changer."

A Multifaceted Security Architecture

Capital Pulse's proprietary "Privacy by Design" architecture is engineered to safeguard sensitive data through three core pillars:

Non-Negotiable Privacy Protocols: Strict adherence to HIPAA requirements ensures that patient information is protected during every phase of claim valuation.

Secure Technical Integration: Data transfers are conducted via secure SFTP or API connections and are fully indemnified by Business Associate Agreements (BAAs).

Enterprise-Grade Access Controls: Implementation of multi-factor authentication and least-privilege access ensures operational continuity against emerging cyber threats.

Strategic Momentum and Scaling

This compliance milestone coincides with a period of rapid growth for Capital Pulse. With SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA certifications finalized, Capital Pulse is uniquely positioned to scale its mission of converting aged accounts receivable into immediate liquidity for health systems nationwide.

For more information on Capital Pulse's security posture and mission, visit www.capitalpulse.com

About Capital Pulse

Capital Pulse is a Healthcare Financial Service Consultancy that enables same-day claim reimbursement for providers. By utilizing statistical-learning valuations of outstanding claims and real-time data intelligence, Capital Pulse serves as an "invisible technological layer" that integrates into existing workflows to improve cash-on-hand and strengthen financial forecasting.

Joseph Riddle, Chief Commercial Officer - [email protected], 385-743-9121

Joseph Riddle, Capital Pulse, 1 (910) 509-7153, [email protected], www.capitalpulse.com

