Capital Region luxury market continues to outperform, fueled by an explosion of luxury and ultra-luxury sales in Northern Virginia! Post this

This trend has only accelerated in 2026. As we now have a half-year worth of sales, some intriguing Capital Region sales data has emerged. With national headlines indicating that the country continues to see a slowing market, HRLS Partners took a look at the actual data - and it will surprise you.

We reviewed the Capital Region luxury market, which is defined as properties trading $3M+, and compared the first half of 2025 to 2026. Note the huge jump in Northern Virginia sales - a staggering increase of 83% over last year!

DC $3M+ Sales Jan-June

2025: 109

2026: 93

%change: -17%

MD $3M+ Sales Jan-June

2025: 64

2026: 59

%change: -8%

VA $3M+ Sales Jan-June

2025: 75

2026: 137

%change: +83%

Total $3M+ Sales Jan-June

2025: 248

2026: 289

%change: +16%

The overall $3M Capital Region luxury market has remained resilient, with sales up 16% YoY. This is particularly impressive, given the many challenges this market has overcome. Inventory remains historically tight. Interest rates are still elevated, hovering around 6.5%. Global economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain challenges, higher labor costs, and higher energy costs continue to dominate the news cycle. The Washington, DC region, however, benefits from a uniquely diverse economy and consistent demand that has allowed it to outperform expectations, even in an uncertain environment.

So why the huge jump in Northern Virginia sales in 2026? A confluence of favorable conditions - see any of the below reasons why a luxury buyer would choose to live in Northern Virginia rather than DC:

Lower state income tax rate: 5.75% in Northern Virginia, versus 9%+ in DC.

Better public schools: Northern Virginia features one of the highest-rated public school systems in the entire country.

More jobs: Northern Virginia has been a hotbed for recent relocations of global corporations (e.g., Amazon, Nestle, Boeing, Bechtel, CoStar, etc.).

Greater local government stability with new governor in office.

More housing options in Northern Virginia: All three jurisdictions in the Capital Region have experienced a reduction in available properties every year since the pandemic, but Northern Virginia continues to lead Washington, DC in available inventory.

Developer recognition of luxury buyers' post-pandemic preference for larger parcels and greater interior square footage - "Bigger is better", as everyone is emulating the Work, Live, Play lifestyle with their personal residences. Developers are responding to this shift with the timely delivery of gorgeous, brand-new luxury products to the market.

Within the ultra-luxury market, specifically, there are already 10 properties in Northern Virginia priced at $8M+ that are either pending or sold in 2026. This is on pace with last year; in 2025, there were 17!

"The Capital Region's resilient luxury market demonstrates that we remain a very desirable destination - and that it's a great place to live no matter your demographics. Whether you're just starting your career or you're raising a family, our region provides a plethora of opportunities. Arlington and Washington, DC were just ranked in the top 5 US cities for Young Professionals! We remain sought after because of: our robust local economy, easy access to abundant nature and parks, nationally-ranked public and private schools, very diverse and highly-educated communities, great access to downtown urban amenities (but at a more manageable pace versus NYC), abundant cultural options including easy access to free Smithsonian Museums, easy access to East Coast beaches and horse country in Middleburg, beautiful traditional Federal monuments and architecture, and so much more!"

By Robert Hryniewicki

Co-founder of HRLS Partners

EVP at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Data courtesy of HRLS Partners and BrightMLS.

About HRLS Partners:

Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith - HRLS Partners is a team of four full-time, dedicated, leading luxury real estate agents with 70+ years' experience in the Washington, D.C., Capital Region. They have deep institutional and in-depth knowledge of all luxury listings and recent sales in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, which they apply to benefit their clients. Their market expertise has resulted in over $2.69B in lifetime sales and more than 1,300 transactions. With this level of experience, clients can trust that they are in the best hands and will receive meticulous service. And you don't have to take their word for it, please review their 150+ client testimonials!

HRLS Partners provides consistent, top-notch, white-glove client service, as well as complete confidentiality. They have been continuously recognized by REAL TRENDS, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal among the "Top 1,000 Agent Teams in America." With four full-time, expert agents along with a dedicated operations and marketing manager, Robert, Adam, Chris, and Micah provide personalized attention to each client. Clients can expect to receive the highest level of service and attention to detail.

HRLS Partners offers a detailed and customized marketing process that consistently achieves top-dollar results. Their "Six Steps to Success" process includes an ABC punch list to prepare the property for the market; a detailed marketing calendar, including a precise schedule of launching activities; publicity, marketing, and state-of-the-art digital photography and videography, architect-drawn floor plans; and more.

Their proven track record of selling luxury homes, with an average sold price this year of $3.47M, is exceptional. They have helped 885 clients sell their $1M+ properties, 440 clients sell their $2M+ properties, 265 clients sell their $3M+ properties; and 153 clients sell their $4M+ properties. With HRLS Partners, clients can expect a comprehensive and effective marketing strategy that will help them sell their luxury home quickly and at the best possible price.

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty:

Since 1988, TTR Sotheby's International Realty has ranked among the highest performing real estate firms in the United States. Regarded for our integrity, professional service, and community leadership, we produce extraordinary results by leveraging proprietary global marketing, cutting edge digital strategies, and unrivaled access to the most affluent and discerning global clientele. Our 600 advisors in our 13 offices throughout the entire Mid-Atlantic region were instrumental in achieving $6B in sales in 2025.

Excellence defines how we serve, with trusted expertise, thoughtful counsel, and an unwavering commitment to our clients at every stage. It shapes how we represent each property through exceptional presentation, strategic positioning, and meticulous attention to detail. It is reflected in the results we achieve, delivered with precision, purpose, and the highest level of service. Because true luxury is measured not only by outcomes, but by experience, excellence remains at the center of everything we do.

Media Contact

HRLS Partners, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 202-893-8881, [email protected], https://hrlspartners.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty