Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants Announces Launch of Redesigned Website

"We always prioritize education and ensuring that all patients feel informed, which is why we are thrilled to introduce our new website. Now our patients and neighbors will have access to accurate and trustworthy dental care information at their fingertips, improving their understanding of the importance of dental health and increasing their stake in their own dental care," says Dr. Sean Ference, DDS, MDS.

Dr. Reed Ference, DDS, MDS is the founder of Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants and a longtime provider of high-quality dental care in upstate New York. He began his dentistry career as a chemistry major at Binghamton University before completing his dental training at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine. He then moved on to specialty training in periodontics at the University of Connecticut's School of Dental Medicine, where he also received a Master's degree in Immunology and a prestigious NIH research grant. After finishing his education, Dr. Ference worked as the Director of Undergraduate Periodontics at New York University's College of Dentistry before making the move to Albany to open Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants in 1991. Dr. Ference has placed over 6,000 dental implants successfully throughout his career and has focused much of his professional efforts on innovations in bone and tissue regeneration research.

Dr. Sean Ference, DDS, MDS, is the son of Dr. Reed Ference and the current owner of Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants. Following in his father's footsteps, he completed his undergraduate degree at Binghamton University in political science and economics before moving on to complete his dental training at Stony Brook University's School of Dental Medicine. After a year abroad, he returned to the States to complete his specialty training in periodontics at the University of Tennessee's College of Dentistry, where he also received a Master's degree in Dental Science. Once his education was complete, he joined his father in Albany and took over the practice. Dr. Sean is board-certified in Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, along with being a member of the American Academy of Periodontology and the American Dental Association. He shares his father's interest in bone regeneration and implant dentistry, along with his own focus on soft tissue grafting.

Dr. Beniel Tamraz, DDS, MS hails from the West Coast, where he was born and raised in San Jose, California. He completed his undergraduate education in Neurobiology, Physiology, & Behavioral Sciences at UC Davis before moving on to the University of the Pacific's School of Dentistry for his dental training, where he was recognized for his dedication with the American Academy of Periodontology's dental student award for achievement in Periodontology. After graduating in 2020, Dr. Tamraz continued his study of periodontics at UC San Francisco while working on his master's degree and also engaging in research in platelet-rich fibrin use in systemically compromised patients. His research contributions in soft tissue techniques while at UCSF have been published in Clinical Advances in Periodontics. He is now a board-certified periodontist and a member of the American Academy of Periodontology and the American Dental Association. He focuses his professional efforts on managing periodontal disease, soft tissue gum rejuvenation, implantology, and bone regeneration, while also completing community service projects to help underserved populations.

Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants offers dental and periodontal services in the Albany, New York area, including:

Periodontal Surgery

Treatment of Bleeding Gums

Extractions

Bone Grafting

Gum Recession Treatment

Teeth Cleaning

LANAP Laser Dentistry

Pinhole Surgery

Crown Lengthening

Guided Tissue Regeneration

Deep Cleaning

Frenectomy

Dental Implants

Teeth Replacement

Sinus Lift

Full mouth implant rehabilitation/full arch fixed implant restorations

About Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants

Capital Region Periodontics & Dental Implants (https://www.albanyperioandimplants.com) is a dental practice focusing on periodontal care and dental implants for patients of all ages. The office is located at 838 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203. To schedule an appointment, call 518-489-3201 or request an appointment online.

