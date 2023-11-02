Capital University and Columbus College of Art & Design Partner to Launch Professional Studies and Corporate Training Program

"We understand the needs of our region and look forward to creating highly customized training and professional development opportunities to meet those needs." --Mary Beth Bertrand, Director of the Institute for Creative Leadership at Work Post this

"Capital and CCAD recognize the challenges facing corporations and organizations in addressing the rapidly changing business landscape, and we created this unique resource as a response," said Mary Beth Bertrand, director of the Institute for Creative Leadership at Work. "Our institutions have a combined 300+ year history in Columbus. We understand the needs of our region and look forward to creating highly customized training and professional development opportunities to meet those needs."

The Institute will offer both corporate training and individual workshops that address topics including leadership development, design thinking, creative problem solving, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Workshops currently available for November and December enrollment address leveraging generative AI in the workplace and using design thinking to tackle business challenges.

"Our partnership with CCAD offers an innovative way for businesses in our community to advance the skills of their teams," said David L. Kaufman, president of Capital University. "With new ventures in emerging industries, transportation, and financial technology coming to the central Ohio region, the Institute for Creative Leadership at Work is uniquely positioned to support the changing needs of these businesses and affect the future of Columbus."

Capital University's recent approval as a Society for Human Resource Management SHRM Recertification provider will allow the Institute to award SHRM Professional Development Credits for the recertification of HR professionals through knowledge and competency programs.

Future programs will be available both onsite and online, with options for individual learning or group sessions at business partner locations or either the Capital or CCAD campus. Depending on the specific training requested, courses could include design strategy, design research, and creative problem solving led by experts from CCAD, along with instruction in communication, data analytics, business law, and finance from Capital's faculty at its Law School, MBA program, and liberal arts programs.

"We believe every company needs to be a creative company; skills like design thinking and creative problem solving are critical to the success of any modern business or organization," said Dr. Melanie Corn, president of CCAD. "Integrating our institutional creative expertise with Capital's business acumen in this partnership brings one-of-a-kind professional development opportunities to our community, and we are proud to provide meaningful education beyond our central Ohio campuses."

For more information, including details on how to register for an upcoming workshop, find available coursework, or inquire about custom training for businesses, visit creativeleadershipatwork.com.

About Capital University

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, community of Bexley, Capital University is a comprehensive, private university centered on contemporary Lutheran values offering undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and professions. Since its founding in 1830 and charter as a university in 1850, Capital has been an agent in shaping engaged citizens and purposeful leaders who improve their industries, communities, and society. For more information, visit capital.edu.

About Columbus College of Art & Design

Columbus College of Art & Design teaches undergraduate and graduate students in the midst of a thriving creative community in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1879, CCAD is one of the oldest private, nonprofit art and design colleges in the United States. CCAD offers 11 BFA programs, two Master of Professional Studies programs (Retail Design and User Experience Design), and a Master of Fine Arts that produce graduates equipped to shape culture and business at the highest level. For more information, visit ccad.edu.

Media Contact

Denise Russell, Capital University, 1 6142366196, [email protected], https://www.capital.edu/

Renee LeGendre, Columbus College of Art & Design, 1 6142226162, [email protected], https://www.ccad.edu/

SOURCE Capital University