Capital University Announces Tuition Match for Transfer Students

"The pathway to a four-year degree is no longer linear," said Capital President David L. Kaufman. "Students come with college credits earned while they were in high school, while some may start college then need to leave and re-enroll later in life, and others may have earned an associate's degree then wish to transfer to a four-year institution."

Data from the National Clearinghouse Research Center shows more than 1.2 million students transferred in fall 2023, up 5.3 percent from the previous year.

"At Capital, we want to prioritize the needs of our transfer students and meet them where they are in their lives by improving access to and affordability of a four-year degree," Kaufman said.

Capital's commitment to the Tuition Transfer Match program continues a long history of aiding transfer students in earning their bachelor's degree.

The university is a member of the Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts, a group of 25 two- and four-year colleges working together to provide clear, consistent transfer pathways for community college students transferring to Capital. The university also offers ways for students to earn college credit for knowledge gained outside traditional college classroom settings, such as life experience and non-collegiate career coursework that may translate into credit toward a four-year bachelor's degree.

