Capitalixe Shortlisted for Prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competitive nature and the high standard of the competition. This year's shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

Lissele is being recognised for her outstanding contributions to fintech as a young entrepreneur. Her entrepreneurial journey began with a bold dream and an unyielding drive to redefine the FinTech landscape. From her initial steps into the world of business, Lissele demonstrated a unique blend of innovation, strategy, and leadership.

"Being shortlisted for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award is an incredible honour. It recognizes not just my efforts, but the collective dedication of our entire team at Capitalixe. I am so grateful for this acknowledgement and excited for what comes next." Lissele commented.

Jamie Fraser, CEO of JF Growth shares his enthusiasm on the shortlist, stating, "I am an advocate of entrepreneurship and growth. I have a passion to support young individuals to become the best version of who they want to be and achieve all their successes. I want to support the next generation in aspects I, myself, when I founded my first company at 22 was not supported with."

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, 18th November, at London's prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This event is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, "The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth."

About Lissele Pratt:

Her ambition quickly translated into reality as she co-founded Capitalixe, a startup that, under her guidance, soared to a seven-figure success in just three years. This remarkable achievement was only the beginning, as her efforts and vision earned her spots on prestigious accolades, including the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, marking her as a rising star in the fintech industry.

About the Great British Entrepreneur Awards:

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs from across the UK. With a rich history of recognising businesses that have gone on to become household names, the awards are a beacon for entrepreneurial success and innovation. Each year, thousands of businesses apply, showcasing the immense talent and diversity in the UK's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

