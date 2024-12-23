CapitalSpring Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup highlights the private equity, venture capital and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CapitalSpring, a leading middle-market private equity and debt investment firm focused on franchised and multi-location businesses, announced that it has been recognized as an Inc. 2024 Founder-Friendly Investor. This list honors private equity, private debt, and venture capital firms that have strong track records of success in partnering with and supporting founder-led businesses.

Over the past 19 years, CapitalSpring has partnered with over 100 founder-led businesses and invested more than $3.7 billion to support entrepreneurs in accelerating growth and achieving strategic goals for their businesses.

"CapitalSpring is grateful and honored to be recognized on Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List," said Richard Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CapitalSpring. "We are committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and founders with a goal of fostering strong alignment, preserving culture, supporting growth and helping them realize the full potential of their businesses."

Commenting on his experience partnering with CapitalSpring, Danny Sonenshine, Founder of Far West Restaurant Group, one of the largest Wingstop franchisees and a recent portfolio company of CapitalSpring, shared, "We selected CapitalSpring as our partner because of their deep sector expertise combined with strategic and value-added approach to growing companies - We could not be more pleased with our choice. CapitalSpring supported us with significant growth capital, operational and strategic support (especially through the pandemic), and support through our subsequent liquidity event. We grew the company from 47 Wingstop locations to over 110 locations in under 5 years from the initial investment. At every step along the way, the CapitalSpring team respected our culture, values and operating philosophy and were excellent partners. They were honorable and trustworthy partners who became great friends."

As part of its selection process, Inc. surveyed entrepreneurs who have partnered with investment firms, spoke with references, evaluated company performance during these partnerships, and considered other factors that make each organization worthy of being included on this annual Founder-Friendly Investor list.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024.

