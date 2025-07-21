CapitalSpring Partners With Leading Mister Sparky Franchisee, Expands Platform Into Home Services

The firm's majority investment in partnership with Atticus Franchise Group, founder Aaron Hagan and other key management team members reflects a strategic push into the home services industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CapitalSpring, a leading investment firm focused on multi-location consumer businesses, has announced a majority investment in the second largest Mister Sparky franchisee in the country. Atticus Franchise Group was a significant co-investor in the transaction. The company, which operates across nine high-growth Midwest markets, was founded and led by Aaron Hagan, a second-generation electrician with deep industry roots and a strong reputation across the home services space. Prior to the transaction, the business was the largest independently owned franchisee within the Authority Brands home services system.

"This investment reflects our continued focus on backing outstanding founders and operators," said Wade Daniel, Partner at CapitalSpring. "Aaron and his team have built a best-in-class business with impressive systems, deep expertise, and strong momentum. We're excited to support their next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Aaron and his exceptional leadership team alongside CapitalSpring," said Michael Drum, Managing Partner at Atticus Franchise Group. "At Atticus, we seek investments where we can assist with our proven operational toolkit, a long-term investment mindset, and a collaborative approach to value creation. This business exemplifies those values, and we're eager to help accelerate its expansion across home services."

"Our vision has always been to build an industry leading home services business with a strong culture of service to our customers, support for our employees, and a commitment to partnership with all of our stakeholders. The teams at CapitalSpring and Atticus Franchise Group immediately understood our vision. Their collective commitment to investing in the partnership throughout the transaction process made them a natural choice as our partners in our next phase of growth," said Hagan.

In addition to Hagan, Chief Operating Officer Darrell Boyd — who also has more than 20 years of operational experience — will continue to help lead the platform's next phase of growth. The entire senior leadership team is retaining meaningful equity ownership, a testament to their long-term commitment and belief in the business's trajectory.

"This transaction represents a natural evolution of our strategy," said Andrew Sheppard, Vice President at CapitalSpring. "We have over 20 years of experience backing founder-led businesses with exceptional teams within the multi-site consumer industry, and this opportunity aligns well with our expertise. We have been tracking the home services industry for several years and believe Aaron and his team are an ideal group to back in the segment. We look forward to helping accelerate the platform's growth and capitalizing on expansion opportunities — both within electrical services and in adjacent categories like plumbing and HVAC."

CapitalSpring and Atticus Franchise Group will partner with management to support continued expansion in electrical services and evaluate adjacent service lines.

Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by Proskauer Rose LLP,Bass, Berry & Sims and Lathrop GPM.

About CapitalSpring

CapitalSpring is a leading middle market investment firm with deep expertise in multi-location business models and related industries that provide products, services, and technologies to these businesses. For over 20 years, CapitalSpring has supported proven management teams with financial, strategic, and operational resources to accelerate growth and to realize the full potential of their businesses. CapitalSpring offers one-stop capital solutions and a broad range of investment capabilities including private equity, mezzanine capital, and senior debt. The firm is headquartered in Nashville and has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. For more information about CapitalSpring, please visit http://www.capitalspring.com.

About Atticus Franchise Group

Atticus Franchise Group Fund ("AFG") is focused on partnering with existing founders and best-in-class management teams to consolidate fragmented lower middle market services-oriented franchise and multi-unit businesses in the United States. The Fund's strategy is "First Institutional Capital" for multi-unit businesses in essential services and franchise brands that are high touch, experiential, that people can't live without, targeting companies between $5.0M-$15M EBITDA. The firm is headquartered in Atlanta and has an office in Miami.

Learn more: http://www.atticusfranchise.com

About Mister Sparky

Mister Sparky is one of the nation's largest consumer electrical franchises, offering premium residential services in more than 150 cities. Experts at safeguarding homes against potential hazards, the company's licensed electricians are highly trained and provide customers with installation, repair and replacement services in a fast and reliable manner. America's On-Time Electrician® is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, HVAC, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration, pet waste removal, and pest control services sectors.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See http://www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

