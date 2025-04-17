CapitalSpring Partners With Management To Acquire Coast Sign

Coast Sign is a leading, U.S.-based manufacturer of exterior signage and provider of related products and services to a diverse set of end markets.

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CapitalSpring, a middle market private investment firm, today announced its partnership with management to acquire Coast Sign, LLC ("Coast", or the "Company"). Coast is a leading U.S. manufacturer of exterior signage and provider of related products and services to a diverse set of end markets.

Coast provides comprehensive signage solutions to blue-chip, multi-location brands across all 50 states and North America, including sign design, project management, permitting, manufacturing, installation and post-installation servicing and repair. Over its 60-year history, Coast has earned a reputation for delivering high quality signage solutions across a broad range of signage types including channel letters, monument boards, pylons and other related products. The business currently serves multi-location industry segments including restaurants, hotels, retail, financial services, mobile carriers, pharmacy and health, entertainment and other franchised and independent brands. Coast operates a 100,000-square-foot facility and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

"Having invested in more than 90 multi-location brands over the past two decades, CapitalSpring has a deep appreciation for how critical a reliable exterior signage manufacturer and servicer is to its customers. We immediately recognized Coast's differentiated offering, including its wide breadth of capabilities and unrelenting focus on product quality, customer service, and turnkey solutions, and we are excited about this new partnership," said Kaivon Abrishami, Managing Director at CapitalSpring.

"CapitalSpring is built to support the growth of businesses that are critical to the broader multi-location ecosystem. As one of the leading end-to-end providers in this sector, Coast has built a strong foundation, and we look forward to working with the management team to add capabilities and customers, both through organic investment and strategic acquisitions," added Chris Novick, a CapitalSpring Vice President.

"Our partnership with CapitalSpring marks an exciting new chapter for Coast," said Ernie Rivas, CEO of Coast and a 30-year veteran of the Company. "CapitalSpring's multi-location business expertise, broad industry relationships, and track record of success partnering with management teams to support growth of middle market businesses, make them the ideal partner to help us build on our legacy and take the business to the next level."

About CapitalSpring

CapitalSpring is a leading middle market investment firm with deep expertise in multi-location business models and related industries that provide products, services, and technologies to these businesses. For over 20 years, CapitalSpring has supported proven management teams with financial, strategic, and operational resources to accelerate growth and to realize the full potential of their businesses. CapitalSpring offers one-stop capital solutions and a broad range of investment capabilities including private equity, mezzanine capital, and senior debt. The firm is headquartered in Nashville and has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. For more information about CapitalSpring, please visit http://www.capitalspring.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE CapitalSpring