Cappello's Is Rewriting the Frozen Biscuit Category -- And It Just Went Sweet

"We wanted to make something that's entirely about what's in it. Not guilty. Just good. That's the whole point." — Phil Anson, CEO, Cappello's Post this

Now, Cappello's is extending that platform into an entirely new consumption occasion. By introducing its first sweet biscuit, the brand is broadening the role frozen biscuits can play—from breakfast staples to afternoon treats, desserts, and weekend indulgences—expanding purchase occasions and inviting new consumers into the frozen biscuit category.

Made with real butter, real buttermilk, almond flour, cage-free eggs, and certified gluten-free ingredients, the Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit delivers the nostalgic comfort of a cinnamon roll with warm cinnamon, rich brown sugar, and a delicate crunch from Belgian pearl sugar—all in the from-scratch format that has become synonymous with the Cappello's brand.

At a time when much of the food industry conversation centers on what products leave out, Cappello's continues to champion what consumers are actively seeking: exceptional flavor, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and an experience worth craving. Rather than positioning indulgence as something to apologize for, the brand believes it can coexist with ingredient transparency and quality—a philosophy that continues to resonate with today's shopper.

"We spend a lot of time in the food world talking about what we're taking out," said Phil Anson, CEO of Cappello's. "We wanted to make something that's entirely about what's in it—real butter, real buttermilk, and the kind of indulgence that makes you close your eyes for a second. The cinnamon, the melty brown sugar, the little pop of Belgian pearl sugar—it all comes together into something that just makes you feel good. Not guilty. Just good. That's the whole point."

The launch also marks another milestone in Cappello's broader retail expansion strategy. With distribution spanning Sprouts, Publix, and now Walmart, the brand continues to strengthen its presence across natural, conventional, and mass retail—demonstrating that better-for-you products can drive velocity across channels while reshaping expectations for the frozen biscuit category.

The frozen biscuit category has been waiting for a brand willing to challenge convention. Cappello's is proving that ingredient integrity, genuine indulgence, and meaningful innovation aren't mutually exclusive—they're the future of the category.

Where to Find It

Select Walmart locations across the Southeast

All Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide

Publix beginning this month

About Cappello's

Founded in 2011 in Denver, Colorado, Cappello's creates premium gluten-free frozen foods made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, including pizzas, pastas, cookies, breads, and biscuits. The company is committed to delivering products that combine exceptional taste with ingredient integrity.

Media Contact

Eva Reish, Cappello's, 1 (256) 391-4702, [email protected], cappellos.com

SOURCE Cappello's