CAPREIT Acquires Broadway West Apartments on Central Long Island

"We have served as a third-party manager at Broadway West for several years, and the official acquisition of the community is a tremendous step." - Andrew Kadish, CEO and Chief Investment Officer for CAPREIT. Post this

"We have served as a third-party manager at Broadway West for several years, and the official acquisition of the community is a tremendous step," said Andrew Kadish, CEO and Chief Investment Officer for CAPREIT. "We have always been fond of the prime location, which puts residents within reach of virtually everything they might need and offers a peaceful living experience in a tree-lined neighborhood. CAPREIT has started 2026 with significant momentum, and the acquisition of Broadway West certainly adds to it."

Built in 2003, Broadway West is the newest of the recent multifamily acquisitions. Situated at 75 Springfield Road, the community is a short walk from Brentwood Country Club. The property sits between the Tanger Outlets Deer Park and the New York Institute of Technology. The Suffolk County location also offers expedient access to a variety of local transportation options, including the Brentwood Train Station.

Common-area amenities at the gated community include a resident clubhouse, grill and picnic areas, onsite fitness center, plush landscaping, laundry facility and onsite management and maintenance. Homes at the smoke-free community feature air conditioning, high-speed internet access, extra storage space and wheelchair-accessible rooms. Select homes feature all-electric kitchens.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, North Bethesda, Md.-based CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 13,000 apartment units in more than 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery, CAPREIT, 1 303-682-3945, [email protected], https://www.capreit.com/

SOURCE CAPREIT