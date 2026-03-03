CAPREIT Acquires Three Multifamily Communities in the Northeast

"Each community has a distinctive character, and we look forward to instituting upgrade measures and installing our best-in-class teams at each site." - Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer for CAPREIT. Post this

"We're excited to begin the year by acquiring these three communities, which are a tremendous addition to our growing portfolio," said Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer for CAPREIT. "Each community has a distinctive character, and we look forward to instituting upgrade measures and installing our best-in-class teams at each site. We believe each of these properties has the potential to excel in their respective submarkets, and we're eager to get started."

Rochester Heights is the largest of the newly acquired communities, featuring a robust 504 homes. Originally built in 1965 and conveniently located between Highways 52 and 63 at 1515 Iris St. NW, the garden-style property features one- and two-bedroom homes and is situated on 10 acres of green space.

Parkland Village features 159 one- and two-bedroom homes in the Walker Mill neighborhood. Situated at 6004 Parkland Court, the community sits approximately 10 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., but offers a peaceful respite removed from the bustling area.

Stony Brook Village is located in Hyde Park—Boston's southernmost neighborhood—and features 98 one- and two-bedroom homes. The property sits within walking distance of a grocery-anchored retail center and area bus routes.

The acquisitions begin an active 2026 for CAPREIT, which is also developing and acquiring communities in the single-family build-to-rent space.

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, North Bethesda, Md.-based CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 13,000 apartment units in more than 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

