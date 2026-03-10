CAPREIT Announces Acquisition of Hart Townes in Woodruff, S.C.

"We're eager to expand our footprint in the single-family build-to-rent market, and Hart Townes is a welcome and ideal addition to the CAPREIT portfolio," - Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer for CAPREIT. Post this

"We're eager to expand our footprint in the single-family build-to-rent market, and Hart Townes is a welcome and ideal addition to the CAPREIT portfolio," said Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer for CAPREIT. "New builds always generate a bit of organic excitement, and we're confident that our trademark service levels will complement the refined living experience and elevate Hart Townes to one of the most desirable rental options in the surrounding area."

Situated at 339 Hart Townes Way, the community boasts a commuter-friendly location 17 miles south of Spartanburg and 21 miles southeast of Greenville. Within Woodruff, residents have access to a variety of parks, green spaces and local shops in a charming small town.

Homes feature attached garages, 2.5 bedrooms and range from 1,570 to 1,693 square feet. Common-area amenities include a swimming pool and cabana, while the community also offers recycling service, trash retrieval and onsite property management and maintenance.

Homes feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, air conditioning, ceiling fans, double vanities, high-speed internet access, extra storage space and private patios.

The acquisition is part of an active start to 2026 for CAPREIT, which also recently acquired three multifamily communities in the Northeast.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, North Bethesda, Md.-based CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 13,000 apartment units in more than 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

