CAPREIT Announces Grand Opening of Baldwin Chase Single-Family Homes

"We've long had ambitions of entering the single-family market, and we believe this is the perfect location and ideal community to start building our footprint in the space," said Andrew Kadish, CEO of CAPREIT. "Baldwin Chase is a best-in-class community that offers residents a chance for a relaxed single-family living experience, but without the maintenance and upkeep demands of owning a home. While all the benefits of city living are within easy reach, the community offers an escape from the hustle and bustle in a quiet, serene location."

First homes at Baldwin Chase, which will feature a total of 84 single-family homes and 36 townhomes when finished, were occupied in February, and the development is projected to be fully complete by summertime. Homes range in size from 1,693 to 2,217 square feet and include private yards, patios and garages. CAPREIT partnered on the development with Crescent Homes, a Dream Finders Homes Co.

The community sits adjacent to Discovery Island, which is Greenville County's largest water park and includes a swimming pool, water slides and additional water features. Additionally, nearby Southside Park includes a playground, walking trails, soccer field and courts for basketball, tennis and pickleball. Baldwin Chase also offers landscaping services, 24-hour emergency maintenance and flexible lease terms with cash-back incentives.

Homes at Baldwin Chase are delivered with a variety of refined features, including stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, in-home Wi-Fi, various smart home features, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and open living spaces.

Residents will have convenient access to Downtown Greenville, Simpsonville and beyond, as key thoroughfares Interstate 185 and I-385 are within a quick commute of the community. A variety of attractions are within a 15-minute drive, including the premium shopping and dining options of Greenville's Magnolia Park.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 16,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

