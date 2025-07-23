CAPREIT Announces Key Executive Appointments to Bolster Investment and Portfolio Strategy

"These leadership changes reflect our commitment to scaling our portfolio with discipline and purpose," Kadish said. Post this

Additionally, CAPREIT has hired Dan Chappell as Chief Acquisition Officer. The multifamily veteran boasts decades of experience in acquisitions and capital markets. Most recently a senior acquisitions executive at Elme Communities, Chappell will lead the company's workforce housing acquisition strategy across high-growth regions, including the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and northern Midwest.

To further drive growth, the company announced that former Chief Investment Officer Stephen Catarinella will assume a new role as Chief Portfolio Management Officer. Catarinella, a longstanding CAPREIT leader with more than a decade of service at the company, will direct national portfolio management efforts, with a focus on performance optimization, strategic reinvestment and alignment with broader investment objectives.

In addition, former Chief Technology Officer Savas Karas has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Karas, a strategic leader recognized across the multifamily industry, will drive significant organizational transformation at CAPREIT through his dedication to process improvement and technology integration.

"These leadership changes reflect our commitment to scaling our portfolio with discipline and purpose," Kadish said. "With Dan focused on sourcing high-quality workforce housing, Steve driving performance across our assets and Savas pushing the envelope by solving for higher efficiencies across the organization, CAPREIT is well-positioned for its next chapter of strategic growth."

Founded in 1993, CAPREIT owns and operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. totaling more than 14,000 units. The company is known for its long-term investment horizon, operational excellence and focus on attainable housing.

