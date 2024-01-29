CAPREIT Announces Multitude of Internal Leadership Promotions

"We are blessed not only to have a wonderful organization, but one that has exhibited stability for the long haul," Andrew Kadish said. Post this

"We are blessed not only to have a wonderful organization, but one that has exhibited stability for the long haul," Andrew Kadish said. "Naturally, the steadiness is driven by our loyal associates, who have helped transform the company from a new player in the space in the mid-1990s to the highly reputable entity that it is today. The stability is enabling us to enter the next phase in the evolution of the company, which will include exploring additional verticals in the real estate market."

Additional leadership promotions include Stephen Catarinella (from Senior Vice President of Acquisitions to Chief Investment Officer); Chris Pilato (from Senior Vice President of Construction to Chief Development and Construction Officer); Rick Band (from Executive Vice President of Acquisitions to Executive Director of Investments); and Chris McParland (from Assistant General Counsel to General Counsel). Additionally, Jeff Cox has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions.

Along with the leadership promotions, CAPREIT recently hired Ira Strassberg as Chief Financial Officer. Strassberg brings more than 30 years of industry leadership, finance experience and accounting expertise to CAPREIT. He has held senior-level positions in commercial real estate finance, financial services and consulting.

"We are extremely excited to bring Ira's considerable leadership, expertise and experience to our company," Andrew Kadish said. "He has a proven and widely respected track record, and I have no doubt that he will prove to be a tremendous addition to our executive team and fit in seamlessly with our strong contingent of veteran associates."

Strassberg previously served as CFO of Berkeley Point Capital, Walker & Dunlop and Cantor Commercial Real Estate Company. He was also Deputy CFO of Cantor Fitzgerald and served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Fannie Mae's Multifamily division.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 16,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

