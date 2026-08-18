CAPREIT Expands Portfolio With Acquisition of Bethesda Hill

"The property features a well-connected location and peaceful backdrop craved by the modern renter, and we believe it will quickly ascend to a top-tier living option in the area." - Andrew Kadish, CEO and Chief Investment Officer for CAPREIT Post this

"We're excited to add Bethesda Hill to our portfolio and eager to get started at this wonderful community," said Andrew Kadish, CEO and Chief Investment Officer for CAPREIT. "The property features a well-connected location and peaceful backdrop craved by the modern renter, and we believe it will quickly ascend to a top-tier living option in the area. We look forward to doing everything we can to create an exceptional living experience."

Situated at 5114 Dudley Lane, Bethesda Hill offers prime access to the area's top restaurants, shopping destinations, entertainment options, major employers and highly regarded schools. Downtown Bethesda, Rockville, Silver Spring and the Washington, D.C., corridor all are within a short commute, and residents have easy connectivity to key thoroughfares Interstate-270 and I-495 in addition to multiple public transportation options.

Common-area amenities at the pet-friendly community include a swimming pool with sundeck and gazebos, picnic area with barbecue grills, fitness center, community coffee station and onsite parking with EV-charging stations. Homes at the ENERGY STAR-certified community feature wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, plush carpeting, in-home washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and a variety of smart home features, including smart locks, smart thermostats and smart lights.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, North Bethesda, Md.-based CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 13,000 apartment units in more than 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery, CAPREIT, 1 303-682-3945, [email protected], https://www.capreit.com/

SOURCE CAPREIT