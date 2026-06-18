CAPREIT Hires Harlan B. Krichman as President of Property Management

"Harlan brings a multitude of experience in the multifamily housing industry, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, optimizing operations and delivering exceptional results." - Jennifer Kadish Cassell Post this

"Harlan brings a multitude of experience in the multifamily housing industry, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, optimizing operations and delivering exceptional results," said Jennifer Kadish Cassell, President of CAPREIT. "We are excited to welcome him to this leadership role and are confident his extensive industry expertise, strategic vision and passion for people will enable CAPREIT to further excel moving forward."

Prior to joining CAPREIT, Krichman spent time as Founder and President of Keystone Solutionz, a multifamily real estate and consulting company. He also served as President and CEO at CRM Residential, Merion Residential and Resource Residential. Throughout his career, the Tulane graduate has demonstrated a commitment to innovation, customer service and the ability to create thriving communities for residents and associates alike.

At CAPREIT, he will aim to advance the company's mission of providing quality housing and exceptional service across its communities while offering a best-in-class associate experience.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the CAPREIT team, which is widely considered among the best in the industry," Krichman said. "I'm eager to work alongside our talented teams to continue delivering outstanding experiences for our residents, associates and partners. The company's innovative, tech-forward approach is a distinguishing factor, and I look forward to what the future brings at CAPREIT."

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, North Bethesda, Md.-based CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 13,000 apartment units in more than 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery, CAPREIT, 1 303-682-3945, [email protected], https://www.capreit.com/

SOURCE CAPREIT