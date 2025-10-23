CAPREIT Selected to Manage 21 Properties for Affordable Homes & Communities

"This is an assignment that perfectly aligns with our vast experience in the affordable sector," said Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer for CAPREIT. "We look forward to offering best-in-class service levels and cultivating an amazing resident experience at these AHC communities." Post this

"We're excited to partner with AHC, which has always been a leader in the affordable and mixed-income space," said Andrew Kadish, CEO and chief investment officer for CAPREIT. "Growing our third-party management portfolio is a major emphasis of ours, and this is an assignment that perfectly aligns with our vast experience in the affordable sector. We look forward to offering best-in-class service levels and cultivating an amazing resident experience at these AHC communities."

The management assignment from AHC comes just months after CAPREIT announced a series of strategic leadership appointments designed to support the company's continued growth across key U.S. markets.

"At CAPREIT, we're focused on fostering a robust company culture and in embracing the latest technology in a highly strategic way," said Savas Karas, chief operating officer and chief transformation officer for CAPREIT. "These attributes enable us to provide excellent resident service and drive outstanding property performance. We look forward to bringing these attributes to the AHC properties."

Founded in 1993, CAPREIT owns and operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. totaling more than 14,000 units. The company is known for its long-term investment horizon, operational excellence and focus on attainable housing.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, North Bethesda, Md.-based CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 14,000 apartment units in more than 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

