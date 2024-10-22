CAPREIT's Andrew Kadish and Jennifer Kadish Cassell Recognized as Multifamily Influencers

Any individual recognition is genuinely a reflection of the entire CAPREIT team and the remarkable efforts that have allowed us to become a key player in the multifamily space. Post this

"The GlobeSt. Influencer awards are among the most venerable in the industry, and Jen and I are both extremely honored," Kadish said. "As always, any individual recognition is genuinely a reflection of the entire CAPREIT team and the remarkable efforts that have allowed us to become a key player in the multifamily space. While we're excited for the recognition, it is truly a team award."

Kadish and Cassell are the son and daughter of late CAPREIT founder Dick Kadish and have continued to guide the company in industry-leading fashion. Andrew Kadish is responsible for setting the strategic direction and culture of the company and is well regarded by his peers as a thought leader in the industry. With his comprehensive experience and expertise in affordable and workforce housing, Kadish has been invited to the White House to share his knowledge on the housing affordability crisis.

Cassell took over as President in 2023 after previously serving as CAPREIT's Chief Administrative Officer. She joined the company in the early 2000s and has steadily climbed the ladder. In addition to playing a key role in the company's multifamily acquisition and property management efforts over the last decade, Cassell guides the company's numerous engagement and development programs.

"It's humbling to receive this recognition from GlobeSt. and it's even more special to be honored alongside my brother," Cassell said. "We're always aiming to push the envelope at CAPREIT and esteemed recognition like this certainly validates our efforts. We look forward to continuing to grow our company and making a major impact in the rental-housing industry."

Cassell also was recognized by GlobeSt. as a Woman of Influence earlier this year.

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 12,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

Media Contact

