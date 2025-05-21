CAPREIT's Earns 2025 Top Workplaces USA Award from USA Today

"We're thrilled and humbled to receive this esteemed honor from USA Today," said Andrew Kadish, CEO of CAPREIT. "As with nearly any success story our organization has experienced, the credit is solely due to our wonderful associates." Post this

"We're thrilled and humbled to receive this esteemed honor from USA Today," said Andrew Kadish, CEO of CAPREIT. "As with nearly any success story our organization has experienced, the credit is solely due to our wonderful associates. While we are fully aware of how amazing they are and observe their outstanding performance on a daily basis, it is heartwarming to know that their feedback was so positive and that they genuinely love being a part of our team. We can't thank them enough and will continue exploring ways to further enhance the employee experience and culture."

Among CAPREIT's key values that reflected well in the surveys is the company's penchant to embrace open and frequent communication. CAPREIT constantly aims to understand different perspectives and recognizes that sharing ideas helps build a better organization. The company also strives to be on the cutting edge of innovation, not shy away from difficult situations and exhibit a family-centric approach with employees, residents and partners.

Data furnished by Top Workplaces indicates that companies that win the award can experience a 43% reduction in hiring costs, 34% reduction in new-hire turnover and can hire talent up to 20% faster. Retaining high-performing associates is one of CAPREIT's primary objectives.

"In a fast-paced business like real estate, having a talented, forward-thinking team is paramount," Kadish said. "We know how fortunate we are to have such a magnificent collection of associates, and the least we can do is give them a fantastic place to work. This award reflects our commitment to our five core values, and we will continue to cultivate a family atmosphere as we aim to be even better moving forward."

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 12,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

