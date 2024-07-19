CAPREIT's Jennifer Kadish Cassell Recognized as Woman of Influence

I am grateful to be included among some of the most esteemed women in multifamily and commercial real estate. On a larger scale, this is a reflection of the CAPREIT team and our excellent associates, who have enabled the company to thrive and get better as we grow. Post this

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be named a 2024 Influencer," Cassell said. "The GlobeSt. Awards are highly regarded in the industry, and I am grateful to be included among some of the most esteemed women in multifamily and commercial real estate. On a larger scale, this is a reflection of the CAPREIT team and our excellent associates, who have enabled the company to thrive and get better as we grow."

Formerly CAPREIT's Chief Administrative Officer, Cassell took over as President in 2023. The daughter of CAPREIT founder Dick Kadish and sister of Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kadish, she joined the company in the early 2000s and has steadily climbed the ladder. In addition to playing a key role in CAPREIT's multifamily acquisition efforts over the past decade, Cassell helped steer the company's recent entrance into the single-family build-to-rent market. The company officially entered the sector with the March acquisition of Baldwin Chase, a 120-home build-to-rent community in Greenville, S.C.

Moving forward, Cassell will continue to promote the professional development of CAPREIT employees, focus on the company's ESG efforts and oversee the CAPREIT Cares program, in which team members engage in a variety of efforts to make a positive change in communities the company serves.

The Women of Influence award was unveiled in 1983 and has recognized a growing number of commercial real estate female professionals for their remarkable achievements. The 2024 Women of Influence were selected by GlobeSt.'s advisory board and senior editors based upon a variety of factors measuring their impact and overall excellence.

"This year's honorees have closed deals in the hundreds of millions of dollars, launched new ventures and expanded their business horizons," said Natalie Dolce, editor-in-chief of GlobeSt.com. "They've also generously devoted their time to mentorship, advocacy, and, in the process, have elevated the commercial real estate sector industry. The nominations we received this year were profoundly inspiring, underscoring the remarkable strides women have made in an industry historically dominated by men. Our team is excited by the opportunity to recognize these trailblazers and visionaries."

About CAPREIT

As one of the nation's leading housing companies since its inception in 1993, CAPREIT has been involved in more than 200 multifamily communities, representing more than 40,000 rental homes housing more than 100,000 residents. CAPREIT focuses on the implementation of a savvy acquisition strategy, innovative financial structures, and a professional property management style based on resident satisfaction and retention, as well as asset preservation and enhancement. Today, CAPREIT maintains its mission to create value-added growth through strategic acquisitions, continuing to capitalize on multifamily housing opportunities. The company currently owns and/or manages approximately 16,000 apartment units in over 20 U.S. states and is actively seeking to grow its multifamily footprint throughout the continental United States.

