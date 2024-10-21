Capsicum Group, LLC Achieves TX-RAMP Certification, Enhancing Commitment to Security and Compliance

Capsicum Group, LLC, a leading technology consulting firm, has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) certification, demonstrating its commitment to high-level security and compliance standards. The TX-RAMP certification process involved a rigorous evaluation of Capsicum's operations, security protocols, and adherence to industry best practices.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capsicum Group, LLC (Capsicum), has achieved Texas Ramp Certification. This accreditation represents the highest-level Security and Compliance certification to provide services to the State of Texas government agencies. Capsicum is committed to maintaining the highest standards of IT security and compliance.
The certification validates that Capsicum has met the rigorous security standards established by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This achievement highlights Capsicum's compliance with Texas regulations and expanding its reach in the cybersecurity landscape.
"Capsicum is very proud to add Texas-Ramp to our growing list of security and privacy standards including ISO 270001; NIST; HIPAA; and SOC. We look forward to completing our next goal of State Ramp." - Sandy Goldstein, CEO of Capsicum Group, LLC.
DIR established the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) in 2021 to standardize security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that handle state agencies' data. Achieving TX-RAMP certification required Capsicum to undergo a rigorous evaluation process, assessing their operations, security protocols, and adherence to industry best practices. TX-RAMP authorizes Capsicum as a trusted, secure, and compliant cloud service provider in Texas. It is a testament to our commitment to data protection and security.
About Capsicum Group LLC
Founded in 2000, Capsicum Group, LLC is a leading technology consulting firm specializing in digital forensics, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and eDiscovery. Originally established within Pepper Hamilton LLP, Capsicum now operates independently with offices across the U.S., helping organizations protect their data, maintain regulatory compliance, and resolve complex tech and legal challenges. Capsicum is recognized for its expertise in the legal, data, and technology sectors, supporting clients in litigation, investigations, and cybersecurity strategies.
For more information about Capsicum Group and its services, please visit www.capsicumgroup.com or contact Sean Goldstein, VP Business Development and Marketing at [email protected].
Media Contact
Sean Goldstein, Capsicum Group, LLC, 1 (215) 222-3101, [email protected], www.capsicumgroup.com
SOURCE Capsicum Group, LLC
Share this article