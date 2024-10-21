Capsicum Group, LLC Achieves TX-RAMP Certification, Enhancing Commitment to Security and Compliance

"Capsicum is very proud to add Texas-Ramp to our growing list of security and privacy standards including ISO 270001; NIST; HIPAA; and SOC. We look forward to completing our next goal of State Ramp." - Sandy Goldstein, CEO of Capsicum Group, LLC. Post this

DIR established the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) in 2021 to standardize security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that handle state agencies' data. Achieving TX-RAMP certification required Capsicum to undergo a rigorous evaluation process, assessing their operations, security protocols, and adherence to industry best practices. TX-RAMP authorizes Capsicum as a trusted, secure, and compliant cloud service provider in Texas. It is a testament to our commitment to data protection and security.

Founded in 2000, Capsicum Group, LLC is a leading technology consulting firm specializing in digital forensics, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and eDiscovery. Originally established within Pepper Hamilton LLP, Capsicum now operates independently with offices across the U.S., helping organizations protect their data, maintain regulatory compliance, and resolve complex tech and legal challenges. Capsicum is recognized for its expertise in the legal, data, and technology sectors, supporting clients in litigation, investigations, and cybersecurity strategies.

