Capstone at Barton Chapel Deploys Resident WiFi Network Upgrade With MDU Internet Services

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDU Internet Services, a solution provided by Hotel Internet Services (MDU Tech), has announced the successful installation of a WiFi network upgrade at Capstone at Barton Chapel apartments located in Augusta, Georgia. A 100-unit property catering to families, Capstone at Barton Chapel's decision to enhance its WiFi capabilities is aimed at keeping amenity offerings in line with modern tenant expectations for internet-enabled home environments.

Recently undergoing a renovation, property leadership determined that it required a new WiFi service capable of supporting multiple devices and bandwidth-intensive behaviors such as streaming, file downloads and video conference tools. Capstone at Barton Chapel also identified a need to ensure internet access across its premises in order to accommodate mobile-oriented lifestyles and residents who may wish to gain WiFi access from the property's gym, BBQ area and business center.

By partnering with MDU Internet Services, the property was able to benefit from an extensive network site survey determining precisely where and what kind of hardware needed to be installed to address WiFi upgrade goals. This included deploying the latest in Ruckus access point technology and installing each unit within optimal areas to maintain adequate WiFi signal coverage. As part of the project's coordination, Overwatch Security Advisors (OSA) was also tapped to provide support and expertise in deploying fiber optic cabling within the necessary locations around the property.

"WiFi connectivity is universally essential for today's tenants who often consider it to be as important as electricity, so the ability to directly provide it as a value-added service that eliminates complications for our residents is something that certainly gives us a competitive edge," said Seth Hamilton, Vice President, Asset Management/Information Technology at The Banyan Foundation, Inc., which operates Capstone at Barton Chapel. "We look forward to providing each tenant with the high-speed internet access they need to work, communicate manage daily tasks, and otherwise fully enjoy their at-home experience."

To maintain resident satisfaction, WiFi networks installed by MDU Internet Services are backed by the provider's 24/7 performance monitoring and support. This advantage ensures that any suddenly arising troubleshooting are adequately addressed.

