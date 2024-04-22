Capstone Development Partners Announces New Hire to Lead the Company's New Workforce Housing Business Line

Escalating rents and housing shortages challenge college and university partners in their efforts to provide proximate, attainably-priced housing for their workforces. Jordan's expertise will be beneficial as we work to help our partners address these challenges with development solutions. Post this

In addition to bringing valuable student housing experience in his return to Capstone, Jordan will be leading Capstone's efforts to expand the company's business into the financing, development, and operation of workforce housing.

"Escalating rents and housing shortages continue to challenge our college and university partners in their efforts to provide proximate, attainably-priced housing for their workforces. Moreover, this challenge is not limited to higher education - it extends into numerous other public sectors such as healthcare and K-12 school districts. Jordan's expertise will be beneficial as we work to help our public partners address these challenges with creative and cost-effective housing development solutions," said William Davis, Chief Development Officer.

In this business expansion, Capstone Development Partners will be applying the many valuable lessons-learned from more than three-decades of leadership in the development and operation of well-designed, well-built, and attainably-priced student housing.

About Capstone Development Partners

Capstone Development Partners, LLC is a leading real estate developer and operator specializing in providing housing development solutions for higher education institutions, municipalities, and communities through Public-Private Partnerships. The company has offices in Birmingham, Alabama and Denver, Colorado. Since 1997, its principals and executives have led partnerships with over 70 public and private colleges and universities, delivering more than 47,000 beds of student housing nationwide.

