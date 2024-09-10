Capstone Development Partners Completes Residence Hall Phase III at Florida Polytechnic University

"This new residence hall for the Florida Poly campus is the result of every member of our public-private partnership team rolling up our sleeves to find the right design and construction solutions that produced a beautiful, new housing community, while maintaining affordable rental rates." Post this

"The completion of our new Residence Hall Phase III marks a defining moment for Florida Polytechnic University and our continuous growth. This state-of-the-art facility was carefully designed to embody our vision of fostering a vibrant community where innovation, collaboration, and lifelong friendships are built," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. "As the demand for a Florida Poly education continues to rise, this new facility reflects our commitment to providing our students with an environment that nurtures both their academic and personal growth."

Residence Hall Phase III provides 430 beds of student housing in mostly one, two and four-bedroom suites as well as full apartments in a four-bedroom configuration. The ground floor program includes Residence Life offices for Florida Poly, as well as a multi-purpose room and social media studios.

"This new residence hall for the Florida Poly campus is the result of every member of our public-private partnership team rolling up our sleeves to find the right design and construction solutions that produced a beautiful, new housing community, while maintaining affordable rental rates," said Walker May, Project Executive and EVP of Capstone Development Partners. "We are extremely proud and grateful of the hard work and dedication our entire team committed to this new community that will serve many generations of Florida Poly students."

The project team includes Clancy & Theys Construction as design-builder, Design Collective as lead designer and architect-of-record, and the Lunz Group as a local architect partner that led the interior design efforts. Capstone Management Partners provides facility maintenance, custodial and asset management services for the new student housing community, while also collaborating with the University on leasing and assignments. The residence hall was delivered through a public-private partnership between the University and Capstone. The project represents Capstone's 7th public-private partnership in the State of Florida and 6th with the State University System of Florida.

About Capstone Development Partners

Capstone Development Partners, LLC is a leading student housing developer in the on-campus and university-affiliated student housing market. The company holds offices in Birmingham, Alabama and Denver, Colorado. Its principals, Jeff Jones and Bruce McKee, have more than 50 years combined experience as leaders in the higher education student housing sector specializing in the development and management of on-campus student housing through Public-Private Partnerships. Since 1997, the principals of Capstone have partnered with over 70 public and private colleges and universities and delivered more than 47,000 beds of student housing nationwide. For more information, visit capdevpartners.com.

About Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Polytechnic University is ranked the number one public college in the Southeast Region for three years in a row and a top 20 public engineering program without a Ph.D. in the nation. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and a member of the State University System of Florida. Florida Poly is the only state university dedicated exclusively to STEM and offers ABET-accredited degrees. Florida Poly is a powerful economic engine within the state of Florida, blending applied research with industry partnerships to give students an academically rigorous education with real-world relevance. Florida Poly's iconic Innovation, Science, and Technology Building, designed by world-renowned architect Dr. Santiago Calatrava, has won more than 20 global awards and was named one of the 16 most breathtaking buildings in the world.

About Capstone Management Partners

Capstone Management Partners ("Capstone Management" or "CMP"), a Capstone Development Partners' company, provides operations and maintenance management for on-campus student residential communities across the nation. The company offers a range of services including operations and maintenance services, asset management, responsive maintenance and custodial services, preventative maintenance programs, marketing and leasing and capital renewal planning. These services are tailored to the needs of each project and provided with unmatched excellence in customer service. CMP leadership is made of individuals with extensive higher education backgrounds and experience. For more information, visit capstonemp.com.

About Clancy & Theys Construction Company

Clancy & Theys Construction Company is one of the largest Southeast contractors, which is family owned and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina since 1949. The Florida Division of Clancy & Theys was founded and registered as a Florida Corporation in 1991 and, based in Orlando, has been in continuous operation for the past 32 years. Clancy & Theys has a rich tradition of craftsmanship demonstrated by the numerous landmark projects constructed over our seventy-four year history. Over the past four decades, our work has primarily focused on projects involving team approaches to design and construction including CM at Risk, Team Build, and Design Build. Today, Clancy & Theys builds a wide range of projects including educational facilities, multi-unit residential projects, mixed-use facilities, office buildings, hotels, religious facilities, cultural buildings, and more.

About Design Collective

Design Collective is a multi-disciplinary architectural design firm that focuses on designing student-oriented communities and facilities for college and university campuses that are program responsive, resource efficient, transformational, and contextually appropriate. With over 40 years of experience, the firm's work is often highlighted in academic journals and professional trade publications, repeatedly recognized for design excellence with over 350 design awards to its credit. Design Collective's extensive student housing portfolio represents well over 38,000 beds on more than 50 college and university campuses across the country. For more information, visit designcollective.com.

