Capstone Development Partners Receives Two Innovator Awards for Portland Commons and McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success at the University of Southern Maine

"These awards are a testament to the heart and soul invested in this project by every member of our University and Development Teams, and the talent and dedication of our many project partners. This partnership resulted in one of the most dramatic campus transformations we have seen, turning a non-descript surface parking lot with aging, low-rise buildings into a beautiful campus green, framed by new, student-centric facilities that have enhanced and brought new vitality and a strong sense of place to the Portland campus core. The project was procured and delivered between the fall of 2019 and the summer of 2023, one of the most challenging 4-year periods for real estate development and construction in the modern era, yet our teams persevered, overcame many obstacles, and did so with amazing teamwork and esprit de corps," said Jeff Jones, Principal, Capstone Development Partners.

Portland Commons and the McGoldrick Center for Career & Student Success was completed in August 2023 and was developed by Capstone in a P3 collaboration with the University of Southern Maine. The project was constructed by PC Construction and designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects and SMRT Architects and Engineers.

