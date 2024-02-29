Capstone Engineered Solutions Corporation and Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops Announce Exclusive Agreement to Revolutionize Truck Stop Infrastructure

Capstone Engineered Solutions Corporation partners with Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops to integrate renewable microgrids and EV charging stations at 18 locations across US highways. This visionary collaboration combines traditional and renewable fuels, promising sustainable amenities for truckers and travelers while driving environmental progress in transportation infrastructure.

Laguna Hills, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone Engineered Solutions Corporation (CESC), a leading expert in standalone power solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops, a pioneering force in sustainable infrastructure for the transportation industry. Under this agreement, Capstone Engineered Solutions will collaborate exclusively with Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops to integrate renewable microgrids and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with advanced controls systems into its innovative truck stop network across the United States.

This includes 18 currently identified locations along the 5, 80, 99 and more Highways connecting the Cyclum Truck Stop locations in California from the Mexican to Oregon Borders.

Cyclum's vision for renewable truck stops is poised to redefine the landscape of transportation infrastructure. Their innovative concept combines traditional and transitional fuels including diesel, renewable diesel, and ethanol-based gasoline with all the renewable fuels including renewable natural gas (RNG) compressed natural gas (CNG), Green Hydrogen and EV charging Fast Charging capabilities with essential amenities such as convenience stores, restaurants, and even hotels at select locations. This forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with CESC's expertise in designing and implementing sustainable power solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with Capstone Engineered Solutions Corporation to bring our vision of renewable truck stops to life," said Randi Craig, Active Board Member of Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops. "By partnering exclusively with CESC, we can ensure that our facilities are equipped with the most advanced and reliable energy systems available, offering truckers and travelers a sustainable and convenient experience."

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in the transition towards sustainable transportation infrastructure," said Jim Crouse, CEO of Capstone Engineered Solutions Corporation. "By working exclusively with Cyclum Renewable Truck Stops, we have the opportunity to showcase the effectiveness and reliability of microgrid solutions in meeting the evolving needs of the transportation industry."

Cyclum is set to break ground on the first few facilities in the coming months, with plans for over 400 locations nationwide in the pipeline. Each location will serve as a testament to the potential of renewable energy microgrids to drive economic growth and environmental sustainability within the transportation sector.

