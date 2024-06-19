Capstone expands PebbleGo suite with new digital tools to create active learning experiences in K-5 classrooms

"By expanding the PebbleGo suite, we are expanding on our vision to make a greater impact in the classroom—making it easier to support classroom educators and students, while improving literacy outcomes for elementary aged students," said Capstone CEO Randi Economou. Post this

Within the PebbleGo suite, districts and schools can choose from a range of flexible options to deploy the content and tools that are right for them. The suite can be used to support lesson planning, whole group and small group instruction, independent practice, content creation, family engagement, and more.

A new Create tool in the PebbleGo suite provides a digital workspace for students to demonstrate their learning and share their knowledge. When students click "Create" from any PebbleGo or PebbleGo Next article, they can select a ready-made or blank template and unleash their creativity using a variety of media features. With this tool, educators can empower student voice and choice while helping them deepen their learning and retention of essential concepts. Educators can also use the Create tool to create shareable lessons and activities, and monitor what students are creating.

A new Connect tool includes a variety of features designed to save educators time while supporting active teaching and learning. A search tool makes it easy to find content to support state standards. Educators can also explore ready-made activity bundles for project-based learning and view trending content for lesson plan inspiration.

In addition, schools that use Clever or Google Classroom can now provide single sign-on (SSO) and a seamless login experience across the PebbleGo suite. Each digital component of the suite also features enhanced user interfaces and navigation tools for students and teachers.

About Capstone

Capstone is the nation's leading educational publisher of K-5 digital solutions, children's books, and literacy programs for school libraries, classrooms, and at-home reading. Through print books, interactive eBooks, or the curriculum-connected learning tool PebbleGo™, Capstone has a passion for inspiring students to learn and their communities to thrive. As a publisher of content for children, Capstone embraces the responsibility to celebrate and share the diverse voices and perspectives of our readers and communities. Capstone supports great teaching and learning with engaging content that values the work that educators do every day—helping students succeed. CapstonePub.com #LearningIsForEveryone

