Capstone Group Announces Hiring of Lynsey Bentley, Employee Benefits Consultant

"Employers are looking for advanced support in areas like technology and integrations, population health management, and alternative funding. Lynsey's broad experience, spanning both healthcare and HRIS technology, has made her a trusted advisor to many." Post this

Lynsey brings over 6 years of healthcare, technology, business development and relationship management experience. Prior to joining Capstone, Lynsey held various positions across the technology space, and most recently served as an Account Executive for Paycom. She is an alumnus of Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a focus in Biology and Biological Sciences.

"Capstone Group has earned a reputation as an industry leader across the region through their consultative and client-centric approach, and I have had the pleasure of getting to know the Capstone team as part of my professional network over the past year," said Lynsey. "I'm truly excited to be onboard to build upon the strong foundation that Capstone has achieved as an advocate for their clients, and introduce the breadth of Capstone's capabilities to new markets."

About Capstone Group:

Founded in 2013, Capstone embraces the idea of being an emerging firm in a mature industry. The firm's mission is to provide results-driven solutions that transcend what clients have come to expect from traditional insurance and benefits brokers. To accomplish this goal, Capstone's efforts begin and end with attracting and retaining the very best industry experts and client service representatives as a part of the team.

