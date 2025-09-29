Capstone Group Announces Naming of Andrew Mason as Partner

"Elevating Andrew to Partner is both a reflection of his continued contributions to the firm, as well as an investment in our future" Post this

"Andrew has more than earned this recognition. Elevating him to Partner is both a reflection of his continued contributions to the firm, as well as an investment in our future," said Kevin Fox, Managing Partner of Capstone Group.

"Since joining Capstone, Andrew has helped set a new standard of excellence," added Joe Fox, Founding Partner of Capstone Group. "He combines technical depth with the ability to align people and partners closely across teams, and execute with urgency and discipline. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him into our Partnership."

Beyond his insurance credentials, Mason brings a powerful network and community presence. A former Temple University golfer who later competed professionally on the Latin American Tour, he remains active in the Greater Philadelphia golf community and is the President and co-founder of the Super Scratch Foundation and serves as an Advisory Board Member for First Tee – Philadelphia. His combination of technical acumen, relationship management, and community engagement has propelled measurable growth for Capstone and enhanced the firm's brand across the region.

"My partners here at Capstone define professionalism in our industry, and it's an honor to be asked to join them in the partnership," said Andrew Mason, CPCU. "I welcome the opportunity to continue building on the exceptional foundation this team has established and expanding our capabilities across all divisions."

About Capstone Group:

Founded in 2013, Capstone Group is an independent risk management, employee benefits, and insurance brokerage firm. As an emerging firm in a mature industry, Capstone's mission is to provide results-driven solutions that transcend what our clients have come to expect from traditional insurance and benefits brokers. To accomplish this goal, Capstone's efforts begin and end with attracting and retaining the very best industry experts and client service representatives as a part of the team. To learn more about Capstone or submit an inquiry, visit https://www.capstoneinsgroup.com/contact.

Media Contact

Capstone Group, Capstone Group, 1 215-542-8030, [email protected], www.capstonegrp.com

SOURCE Capstone Group