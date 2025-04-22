Capstone Health Alliance and Advantus Health Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Optimize Healthcare Supply Chain

Collaboration to Reduce Healthcare Costs while Enhancing Patient Outcomes
CINCINNATI and ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capstone Health Alliance, one of the largest regional group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the country, announces a new strategic partnership with Advantus Health Partners, a leader in healthcare supply chain solutions. This collaboration is designed to enhance the value provided to members of both organizations, improve supply chain operations, and reduce healthcare costs while enhancing patient outcomes.
Capstone's well-established collaborations combined with Advantus's innovative approaches to healthcare supply chain management, will create valuable opportunities for all associated hospitals and healthcare providers. Together, they will provide significant value and increase supply chain resilience through access to a comprehensive range of supplier contracts and supply chain services, including Capstone's exclusive local contracts and Advantus's modular support service offerings.
"This strategic partnership is a game changer in the healthcare market," said Tim Bugg, CEO of Capstone Health Alliance. "By uniting our resources and expertise, we can deliver unparalleled cost savings while significantly improving patient care outcomes. Our joint initiative will support and align with the Quadruple Aim of enhancing population health, reducing costs, improving the well-being of healthcare teams, and elevating the patient experience."
Capstone and Advantus invite all healthcare providers to be part of this exciting new journey, which prioritizes member needs and delivers exceptional value to the healthcare community.
"Our collaboration with Capstone looks to further amplify the positive impact we can all have on the healthcare ecosystem," said Dan Hurry, President of Advantus Health Partners. "When organizations come together to enhance the value being delivered, we can optimize our ability to leverage service across a broader population – contributing to a more robust network of care. One where providers, patients, and front-line staff have what they need, when they need it, every time."
Key Benefits of the Strategic Partnership Include:
- Access to a clinically-led supply chain model aimed at improving patient care and experience.
- Advantus Members will gain access to Capstone's exclusive local contracts.
- Capstone Members will gain access to Advantus's modular portfolio of contracts and services, available in a secondary GPO capacity.
About Advantus Health Partners
Advantus Health Partners is a health care solutions company that makes supply chain easier for its clients through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations and cost-savings efficiencies. With innovation at the forefront, and an advanced operational model, Advantus provides a portfolio of solutions to further drive value beyond contracting, all with the singular goal of reducing health care costs across the U.S. Advantus is committed to helping organizations meet business goals through its distinct solutions. For more information, visit: https://advantushp.com
About Capstone Health Alliance
Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and including industry leading education, all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com
Media Contact
Trent Freeman, Innsena for Advantus Health Partners, 770.299.9676, [email protected], https://advantushp.com/
Tracey Johnston-Crum, Capstone Health Alliance, 828.418.5050, [email protected], https://capstonehealthalliance.com
SOURCE Advantus Health Partners
Share this article