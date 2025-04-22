Capstone Health Alliance and Advantus Health Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Optimize Healthcare Supply Chain

'This strategic partnership is a game changer in the healthcare market,' said Tim Bugg, CEO of Capstone Health Alliance Post this

"This strategic partnership is a game changer in the healthcare market," said Tim Bugg, CEO of Capstone Health Alliance. "By uniting our resources and expertise, we can deliver unparalleled cost savings while significantly improving patient care outcomes. Our joint initiative will support and align with the Quadruple Aim of enhancing population health, reducing costs, improving the well-being of healthcare teams, and elevating the patient experience."

Capstone and Advantus invite all healthcare providers to be part of this exciting new journey, which prioritizes member needs and delivers exceptional value to the healthcare community.

"Our collaboration with Capstone looks to further amplify the positive impact we can all have on the healthcare ecosystem," said Dan Hurry, President of Advantus Health Partners. "When organizations come together to enhance the value being delivered, we can optimize our ability to leverage service across a broader population – contributing to a more robust network of care. One where providers, patients, and front-line staff have what they need, when they need it, every time."

Key Benefits of the Strategic Partnership Include:

Access to a clinically-led supply chain model aimed at improving patient care and experience.

Advantus Members will gain access to Capstone's exclusive local contracts.

Capstone Members will gain access to Advantus's modular portfolio of contracts and services, available in a secondary GPO capacity.

About Advantus Health Partners

Advantus Health Partners is a health care solutions company that makes supply chain easier for its clients through streamlined supply chain management, organizational purchasing, operations and cost-savings efficiencies. With innovation at the forefront, and an advanced operational model, Advantus provides a portfolio of solutions to further drive value beyond contracting, all with the singular goal of reducing health care costs across the U.S. Advantus is committed to helping organizations meet business goals through its distinct solutions. For more information, visit: https://advantushp.com

About Capstone Health Alliance

Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and including industry leading education, all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com

