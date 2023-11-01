Capstone Strategic Advises Achieva Credit Union on the Purchase of Cannella Insurance Services

"Achieva's CUSO now benefits from an exciting new leaping off point for growth acceleration while credit union members will enjoy another solution. All parties are excited about the future together," said Capstone Partner John Dearing. Post this

Cannella Insurance Services was founded in 2003 by Joseph H. Cannella. The firm has just under 900 insurance clients in the Tampa region as well as Lee, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. The firm specializes in auto, car, home, boat, business, commercial, and flood insurance, including insurance for religious organizations, churches, museums, private schools, and builders' risk.

Achieva Credit Union manages $2.7 billion in assets with 25 branches serving 160,000 members across 15 Florida counties. Joe Cannella will serve as Director of the newly named Achieva Insurance Agency, LLC.

"Achieva's proactive acquisition search program started with refining their external growth strategy before shifting to the development of a robust prospect pipeline and ultimately, the successful acquisition of a strategic privately held, not for sale insurance agency," said Capstone Partner John Dearing. "Achieva's CUSO now benefits from an exciting new leaping off point for growth acceleration while credit union members will enjoy another solution. All parties are excited about the future together."

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.

Capstone Strategic, Inc. is the leader in mergers and acquisitions for credit union service organizations (CUSOs). The firm helps CUSO and credit union leaders develop, evaluate, and implement growth initiatives. Established in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone specializes in strategic not-for-sale acquisitions and corporate growth strategies and has facilitated over $1 billion in transactions in more than 100 industries. For additional information go to the Capstone website at https://www.capstonestrategic.com or call 703-854-1910.

Media Contact

Brent Holliday, Capstone Strategic, 703-854-1910, [email protected], www.capstonestrategic.com

