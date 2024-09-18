Capstone Strategic Advises and Guides Achieva Credit Union through Acquisition of Veritas Title and New CUSO Launch

"We knew exactly who to go to as a strategic partner. Capstone helped us identify a solid fit acquisition prospect to help deliver more solutions to our members. They also ensured a smooth due diligence and negotiation process." Post this

"It was a great experience to once again work with the Capstone team to bring about a successful transaction for our growing CUSO portfolio," said John Wintermeier, Chief Business Officer at Achieva Credit Union and CUSO Holding Company Chairman. "We knew exactly who to go to as a strategic partner. Capstone helped us identify a solid fit acquisition prospect to help deliver more solutions to our members. They also ensured a smooth due diligence and negotiation process."

"Proactive growth through acquisition remains the focus of our business but building relationships – with clients and owners -- is really at the heart of what we do," said Capstone Partner John Dearing.

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.

Capstone Strategic, Inc. is the leader in mergers and acquisitions for credit union service organizations (CUSOs). The firm helps CUSO and credit union leaders develop, evaluate, and implement growth initiatives. Established in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone specializes in strategic not-for-sale acquisitions and corporate growth strategies and has facilitated over $1 billion in transactions in more than 100 industries. For additional information go to the Capstone website at https://www.capstonestrategic.com or call 703-854-1910

About Achieva Credit Union

Achieva Credit Union was founded in 1937 in Pinellas County, Florida. Today, it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and has more than $2.8 billion in assets and over 26 branches serving more than 194,630 members. For more information, visit http://www.achievacu.com

Media Contact

Brent Holliday, Capstone Strategic, 703-854-1910, [email protected], https://www.capstonestrategic.com/

SOURCE Capstone Strategic