Capstone Strategic Announces External Growth Program Partnership with CCUA

"The Capstone team is eager to jump-start this partnership to help the CCUA's credit union community. External growth is our passion," noted Capstone Partner John Dearing. "As credit unions harness the power of CUSOs, M&A and partnerships, they will be in a much better position to serve the members of the future."

"In the ever-changing financial landscape, our partnership with Capstone Strategic empowers member credit unions with exclusive growth strategies and professional development opportunities," said Melissa Pomeroy, CCUA Chief Revenue Officer. "Together, we're shaping a stronger future for credit unions, ensuring they thrive amidst evolving challenges."

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.

Capstone Strategic, Inc. is the leader in mergers and acquisitions for credit union service organizations (CUSOs). The firm has helped numerous credit unions and CUSO leaders develop, evaluate, and implement initiatives for growth. Established in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone specializes in strategic not-for-sale acquisitions and corporate growth strategies and has facilitated over $1 billion in transactions in more than 100 industries. For additional information go to the Capstone website at http://www.capstonestrategic.com or call 703-854-1910.

About Cooperative Credit Union Association, Inc.

The Cooperative Credit Union Association (CCUA) is a regional trade organization serving as the voice for nearly 180-member credit unions located throughout Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. CCUA member credit unions hold combined assets in excess of $73 billion and serve a collective membership base of more than 4.7 million consumers. For more information, visit http://www.CCUA.org

Media Contact

Brent Holliday, Capstone Strategic, 703-854-1910, [email protected], www.capstonestrategic.com

SOURCE Capstone Strategic