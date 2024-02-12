Capstone Strategic Releases Results of 2024 State of the Market Survey

"Given 4 out of 5 respondents reported undertaking some sort of M&A or external growth activity in 2023, it is no surprise that they are confident about the growth of their business in 2024 and beyond," said Capstone CEO David Braun. Post this

When asked "What kind of growth is your industry as a whole currently seeing," 75% of respondents stated they were experiencing "Modest growth", with 9% reporting "High growth" and 13% reporting "Stagnation" in their industry.

In terms of the factors respondents felt had the most impact on growth in their industry, the top three responses given were, "The state of the economy," "Inflation pressures," and "Changes in market demand."

Looking ahead, the question "How optimistic are you about the future state of your business," received a reply of "Optimistic" from 63% of respondents followed by 28% stating they were "Very Optimistic." The remaining respondents opted for "Neutral" regarding their business outlook.

Regarding those factors contributing to their beliefs about the future of their business, the responses were quite varied. 29% of respondents said "Business strategies" were shaping their future assessments. 27% opted for "Financial Stability" as driving their outlook, while 24% chose "Market trends" and 16% selected "Innovation opportunities."

As a final question, survey recipients were asked, "What keeps you up at night concerning your business?" "Competitive pressures" was the most popular response at, followed closely by "Talent acquisition and retention" and "Financial concerns." Other reasons respondents stated for insomnia regarding their business were "Regulatory compliance" and "Market volatility."

To download the full report, please visit https://www.capstonestrategic.com/grow-with-knowledge/survey-2024/

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area, Capstone is a management consulting firm specializing in corporate growth strategies, primarily mergers and acquisitions, for the middle market. Founded in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone has facilitated over $1 billion in successful transactions in over 30 countries and across more than 100 industries. http://www.capstonestrategic.com

Media Contact

Sara Cruz, Capstone Strategic Inc., 703-854-1910, [email protected], www.capstonestrategic.com

SOURCE Capstone Strategic Inc.