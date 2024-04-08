Capstone's Abigail Iaconis Earns Middle-Market Professional Certification

"We're delighted to celebrate Abby's certification and know this training has further deepened her M&A expertise. 'Always learning' is an important value for our team." Post this

"We're delighted to celebrate Abby's certification and know this training has further deepened her M&A expertise. 'Always learning' is an important value for our team. We very much appreciate her contributions to the team as we serve our clients across the country and overseas," noted Edelweiss Harrison, Vice President at Capstone.

Abigail joined the Capstone team in 2020 as a Research Analyst. In her current role of Senior Analyst, she provides Capstone clients with creative solutions to issues that help them overcome obstacles on their pathway to successful, inorganic growth.

Her responsibilities include conducting research and analysis and opening lines of communication with prospective company owners to engage in exploratory conversations. The industry sectors in which she has assisted clients include aerospace, biomedical devices, credit unions, HVAC, manufacturing, packaging solutions, property management, security, sporting goods, and materials distribution.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Global Management and Spanish from the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University.

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.:

Headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area, Capstone is a management consulting firm specializing in corporate growth strategies, primarily mergers and acquisitions, for the middle market. Founded in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone has, to date, facilitated over $1 billion of successful transactions in over 30 countries and across more than 100 industries. http://www.capstonestrategic.com

