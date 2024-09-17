Capstone's New Stairway Decodables Help Students Build Phonics Skills One Step at a Time

"Stairway Decodables make it easier for teachers to access resources that match the needs of individual students, while also giving kids fun choices for independent reading," said Beth Brezenoff, Capstone Executive VP and General Manager, Content. Post this

Step 1 books focus on short vowels.

Step 2 books teach initial and final consonant blends.

Step 3 books focus on consonant digraphs.

Step 4 books cover concepts including silent "e," soft "c" and "g," and trigraphs.

Step 5 books focus on vowel teams.

Step 6 books provide practice in vowel-r combinations, diphthongs, and long vowels.

With 60 engaging, authentic texts, Stairway Decodables helps educators support students on every step of their reading journey. Each book is at least 80% decodable to systematically build readers' skills and confidence. The books, at 24 to 32 pages, are longer than typical decodables to help build readers' stamina and engagement.

Stairway Decodables are more than just phonics. They combine multiple components of the Science of Reading, including comprehension, fluency, vocabulary, and phonemic awareness. Each fiction book helps young readers build foundational literacy skills while decoding phonetically regular words.

"Stairway Decodables make it easier for teachers to access resources that match the needs of individual students, while also giving kids fun choices for independent reading," said Beth Brezenoff, Capstone Executive VP and General Manager, Content. "Because the decodables have a longer page count and we've been intentional about look and feel, they feel like 'real books' to early readers. Plus, with captivating plotlines and illustrations, and diverse, relatable characters, students can't wait to dig into the stories and have a successful reading experience."

For educators, each Stairway Decodables book begins with a key features page that includes the word count, phonics skills in focus, and challenging words for students. Each book also provides ideas for before, during, and after reading, as well as extended learning activities to support phonemic awareness, writing, and critical thinking.

Stairway Decodables are available in hardcover, paperback, or eBook formats. Classroom sets include all 60 Stairway Decodables paperbacks plus a skill matrix and display box. For information, visit https://www.capstonepub.com/stairway-decodables.

Looking ahead to 2025, Capstone will release 10 additional Step 1 books on January 1. In the fall, Capstone will expand its decodable offering with 36 nonfiction decodable books.

