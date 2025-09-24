CAPTELA LTD Launches MSB Search - Unified Search Tool for U.S. and Canadian Money Service Businesses

CAPTELA LTD, a Cyprus-based fintech company, has launched a new, free, and unified search tool that allows users to verify and access Money Service Business (MSB) registration data from both the U.S. FinCEN and Canada's FINTRAC in a single, user-friendly platform. The tool aims to be the go-to resource for financial professionals and businesses needing to quickly verify MSB details.
NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAPTELA LTD, a leading software development company, has today announced the launch of a new unified search tool for verifying and accessing Money Service Businesses (MSBs) in both the United States and Canada. The innovative MSBSearch.com platform allows users to search registration data from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) through a single, easy-to-use interface.
The new tool provides free searches with exceptional speed and user-friendliness, streamlining the process of verifying MSB details for financial professionals, businesses, and individuals.
Mikael Magnusson, CEO of CAPTELA LTD, commented on the release: "We are excited about the latest addition to our financial data search tools and believe this will become the go-to resource for anyone who needs to verify MSB registrant details quickly and accurately."
CAPTELA LTD is a fast-growing fintech company known for developing the popular white-label banking software platform EBANQ, alongside other financial technology products. The company is actively expanding its suite of financial data search and access tools.
Disclaimer: CAPTELA LTD is an independent entity and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FinCEN or FINTRAC. The data provided on the site is a compilation of publicly available information. The use of the names "FinCEN" and "FINTRAC" is for descriptive purposes only to identify the source of the public data, and no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is intended or implied.
CAPTELA LTD is a Cyprus-based software development company specializing in creating innovative financial technology products and solutions. The company's portfolio includes the EBANQ white-label banking platform and a growing suite of financial data search tools designed to improve efficiency and access to critical information.
