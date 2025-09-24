CAPTELA LTD Launches MSB Search - Unified Search Tool for U.S. and Canadian Money Service Businesses

"We are excited about the latest addition to our financial data search tools and believe this will become the go-to resource for anyone who needs to verify MSB registrant details quickly and accurately." Post this

Mikael Magnusson, CEO of CAPTELA LTD, commented on the release: "We are excited about the latest addition to our financial data search tools and believe this will become the go-to resource for anyone who needs to verify MSB registrant details quickly and accurately."

CAPTELA LTD is a fast-growing fintech company known for developing the popular white-label banking software platform EBANQ, alongside other financial technology products. The company is actively expanding its suite of financial data search and access tools.

Disclaimer: CAPTELA LTD is an independent entity and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FinCEN or FINTRAC. The data provided on the site is a compilation of publicly available information. The use of the names "FinCEN" and "FINTRAC" is for descriptive purposes only to identify the source of the public data, and no affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is intended or implied.

CAPTELA LTD is a Cyprus-based software development company specializing in creating innovative financial technology products and solutions. The company's portfolio includes the EBANQ white-label banking platform and a growing suite of financial data search tools designed to improve efficiency and access to critical information.

Media Contact

Anastasia Andrea, CAPTELA LTD, 357 22 269 804, [email protected], https://www.msbsearch.com

SOURCE CAPTELA LTD