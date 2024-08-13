Captello Achieves Prestigious Ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List, Elevating Event Engagement and Lead Management

"Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a milestone that speaks volumes about our vision and dedication." — Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello Post this

Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello, commented on the achievement: "We are thrilled to be recognized among America's fastest-growing companies, specifically ranking in the top 375 fastest growing software companies in the USA. This accolade is a reflection of our deep commitment to advancing the events industry through innovative solutions that transform both lead management and event engagement."

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, added to the excitement, stating, "Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a milestone that speaks volumes about our vision and dedication. It's a celebration of our team's hard work and a testament to the trust our clients place in us to deliver outstanding results."

With its state-of-the-art solutions, Captello has set new standards in how events are managed and experienced. The company's offerings are designed to empower marketing professionals and event organizers with tools that not only capture leads efficiently but also enhance attendee engagement in unique and measurable ways.

As Captello looks to the future, it remains dedicated to leveraging its growth to continue innovating within the event technology space, aiming to drive even greater value for clients and stakeholders.

About Captello

Captello revolutionizes lead management and event engagement with tailored solutions for event and marketing professionals. Recognized in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Captello is celebrated for its growth and commitment to enhancing the effectiveness and enjoyment of events across the globe.

