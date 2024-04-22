Captello Achieves Silver Level Partnership with Adobe Marketo, Elevating Event Lead Capture with Seamless Integration

"Captello's new Silver Level partnership with Adobe Marketo sets a new standard for how event leads are captured and managed." - Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello Post this

Captello's Marketo integration transforms the event lead capture process by connecting it directly to Marketo, ensuring no lead is left behind. This integration allows for real-time data transfer from the trade show floor to Marketo, streamlining lead distribution and follow-up activities.

"With Captello's new Silver Level partnership with Adobe Marketo, we are setting a new standard for how event leads are captured and managed," said Brad Froese, Vice President of Marketing at Captello. "This integration not only enhances the speed and efficiency of lead management but also significantly boosts the quality of leads captured, ensuring our clients can act quickly and more effectively than ever before."

Key Benefits of Captello's Marketo Integration:

Real-Time Data Transfer: New and updated leads are available in real time in Marketo, facilitating swift lead processing and distribution.





Support for Custom Objects: Lead data can be sent to Marketo Custom Objects for advanced processing and routing.

Campaign Management: Leads can be added to Marketo Campaigns rapidly for effective campaign management and event ROI analysis.





Unified Teams: This integration fosters closer collaboration between event, sales, and marketing teams, promoting a unified approach to customer engagement.

Enhanced Lead Quality: Captello enables the capture of detailed lead data, including custom data points defined by the company, which is crucial for effective lead qualification and nurturing in Marketo.

Capture Leads Faster, Convert Sooner

Organizations utilizing Captello's integration with Marketo gain a crucial first-mover advantage, with the capability to capture leads instantly on the trade show floor. This speed in lead management is critical as studies show the first responder captures 35%-50% of sales.

The integration also offers an unlimited user license, empowering entire teams to engage in lead capture activities, which can lead to a fivefold increase in qualified leads per event. Additionally, Captello's in-app meeting scheduler allows for immediate booking of follow-up meetings, minimizing delays and maintaining momentum post-event.

Driving More Sales and Proving More Value

"Understanding the true impact of your events on the sales pipeline has always been challenging. With Captello and Marketo, we change the narrative by simplifying how event success is measured and maximized," added Froese.

Captello's tools for calculating event ROI and enhancing campaign management through Marketo integration ensure that every marketing effort is accounted for and every success is accurately measured. The integration also supports setting team and individual goals, encouraging strategic lead gathering and driving both individual and corporate growth.

