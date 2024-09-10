Captello and Integrate Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Event Lead Management for Global Customers

Integrate, a leader in enterprise lead management, and Captello, a provider of event solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance event lead management for their customers. This collaboration will integrate Captello's event technology with Integrate's systems, offering seamless operations, advanced lead capture, and global support. Key benefits include enhanced security, scalability, customizable solutions for different event types, and a commitment to continuous innovation. The partnership aims to provide a more efficient, secure, and innovative experience for businesses managing event leads.
DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, a leader in enterprise lead management and data governance, and Captello, a top provider of innovative event solutions, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming event lead management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies and their customers, promising enhanced capabilities and comprehensive support across all event types.
"Integrate is thrilled to partner with Captello, enhancing our enterprise customers' experience with top-tier technology and seamless service improvements. This collaboration not only simplifies operations and delivers measurable ROI but also integrates leading data governance capabilities, ensuring robust data management and compliance. Together, we empower businesses to harness their data effectively and securely." - Joe Perry, VP Sales & Partnerships - Integrate
Candice Bakke, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at Captello, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to be chosen as the preferred solution for Integrate's customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier, secure, and scalable event solutions that empower organizations to excel. With Captello, Integrate customers can expect seamless transitions and ongoing innovation tailored to their evolving needs."
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
- Seamless Integration: Captello's technology integrates directly with Integrate's systems, ensuring a smooth transition and continuous operations without disruptions, thus preserving operational continuity for customers.
- Expertise in Event Lead Management: With deep expertise in event lead management, Captello will equip Integrate's customers with advanced technology to optimize event outcomes, leveraging their innovative approach to maximize engagement and lead capture.
- Global Availability and Support: The partnership extends Captello's reach, offering 24/7 support globally, ensuring that all customers have continuous access to assistance, regardless of their location or time zone.
- Enhanced Security: Both companies share a strong commitment to data security. Captello's adherence to global industry certifications aligns with Integrate's rigorous security standards, ensuring the highest level of data protection and compliance.
- Customizable Solutions: Captello offers customizable solutions for virtual, hybrid, or in-person events, providing flexibility and tailored tools to meet the specific needs of every customer, enhancing audience engagement and effectiveness.
- Scalability: Designed to support growth, Captello's platform effortlessly scales, suitable for both small-scale events and large global conferences, offering a sustainable and adaptable solution for businesses of all sizes.
- Continuous Innovation: Commitment to innovation is at the heart of Captello's strategy. Their continuous improvement ensures that customers always have access to the latest features and cutting-edge technology in event management.
About Integrate
The Integrate platform manages and governs all lead data to make it actionable and compliant, enabling enterprise B2B marketers to accelerate revenue growth while eliminating bad data. For more information, visit integrate.com
About Captello
Captello provides comprehensive event lead management solutions, ensuring global availability, top-tier security, and customizable options for all event types. Their commitment to innovation and customer support defines their role as a leader in the event technology industry. For more information, visit captello.com
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399.6430, [email protected], www.captello.com
SOURCE Captello
