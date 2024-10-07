Captello Announces Exciting Upgrade to Badge Scanner Technology for Enhanced Lead Capture

Captello has upgraded its badge scanner, allowing faster QR code scans from up to 25 inches away. The new technology boosts scan speed by 3.2 times and promotes safer interactions at events. CEO Ryan Schefke highlights the company's focus on innovation and efficiency for lead capture. The upgraded scanner is now available for event organizers globally.
DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, a leading provider of cloud-based lead capture solutions, is excited to announce a significant upgrade to its badge scanner technology, a move set to transform interaction dynamics at professional gatherings, trade shows, and events. The latest iteration of Captello's badge scanning technology now features the capability to accurately scan 1" QR codes from distances up to just over 60cm (25 inches), a substantial increase from previous versions. This enhancement not only speeds up the scanning process by 3.2 times but also significantly contributes to safer interactions in a post-COVID era.
This technological advancement ensures that event attendees can enjoy more seamless and efficient experiences, allowing for greater engagement and interaction while maintaining safe distances. The upgraded scanner is designed to decrease wait times dramatically, enabling attendees to engage more freely and exhibitors to capture leads more effectively without compromising health and safety standards.
Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, commented on the upgrade, saying, "We are thrilled to roll out this upgrade to our badge scanner technology. At Captello, we are committed to continuous innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals at gatherings. This enhancement is a testament to our hard work and dedication to provide efficient, flexible lead capture methods that ensure safety and enhance engagement at every event. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only speeds up the process but also creates a comfortable 'safe zone' for interactions in today's environment."
Captello's new badge scanner technology is now available and is expected to set a new standard in the industry for lead capture efficiency and safety. The company invites all event organizers and exhibitors to experience the benefits of the upgraded technology at upcoming events across the globe.
About Captello
Captello provides comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for lead capture at trade shows, conferences, and events. The platform is designed to streamline the collection and management of attendee information, enhancing engagement between exhibitors and attendees, and enabling more effective follow-up and conversion strategies
