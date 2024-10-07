Captello Announces Exciting Upgrade to Badge Scanner Technology for Enhanced Lead Capture

"We are thrilled to roll out this upgrade to our badge scanner technology. At Captello, we are committed to continuous innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals at gatherings." — Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello Post this

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, commented on the upgrade, saying, "We are thrilled to roll out this upgrade to our badge scanner technology. At Captello, we are committed to continuous innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of professionals at gatherings. This enhancement is a testament to our hard work and dedication to provide efficient, flexible lead capture methods that ensure safety and enhance engagement at every event. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only speeds up the process but also creates a comfortable 'safe zone' for interactions in today's environment."

Captello's new badge scanner technology is now available and is expected to set a new standard in the industry for lead capture efficiency and safety. The company invites all event organizers and exhibitors to experience the benefits of the upgraded technology at upcoming events across the globe.

For more information about Captello and its innovative solutions, please visit captello.com

About Captello

Captello provides comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for lead capture at trade shows, conferences, and events. The platform is designed to streamline the collection and management of attendee information, enhancing engagement between exhibitors and attendees, and enabling more effective follow-up and conversion strategies

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399.6430, [email protected], www.captello.com

