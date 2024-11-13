Captello Announces New Partnership with CredsNow to Enhance Lead Capture and Event Engagement Solutions

"For event organizers, this partnership means less time worrying about logistical complexities and more focus on delivering impactful attendee experiences." — Candice M. Bakke, Sr. Director of Strategic Global Partnerships at Captello Post this

"For event organizers, this partnership means less time worrying about logistical complexities and more focus on delivering impactful attendee experiences," said Candice M. Bakke, Sr. Director of Strategic Global Partnerships at Captello. "By combining our technologies, we empower organizers to seamlessly integrate event registration, engagement, and professional badging."

CredsNow's platform offers an intuitive online designer and a straightforward pricing model without minimum order requirements or hidden fees. This ensures that event professionals can design, order, and receive fully branded cards and badges quickly—with next-day shipping options available. They can also use CredsNow's online platform to activate onsite badge printers and produce the same high quality credentials onsite during an event.

"Captello's EventGen platform complements our flexible design tools perfectly, offering our clients a turnkey solution for event branding and attendee management," said Ivan Lazarev, CEO of CredsNow. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide security and quality in event badging, enhancing the organizer's ability to maintain control over their branding while leveraging our efficient production capabilities."

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential. "Joining forces with CredsNow enables us to broaden our horizons in event technology," he said. "This is more than a partnership; it's a pathway to transforming how events manage their engagement and lead capture."

This strategic alliance is set to redefine customer engagement at events, streamlining the lead capture and branding processes, and setting a new standard in the industry for convenience and efficiency.

About Captello

Captello provides advanced lead capture and engagement solutions, empowering organizations to enhance interactions at events, trade shows, and online. Captello's tools focus on seamless integration and actionable analytics, helping companies turn event leads into lasting business relationships.

About CredsNow

CredsNow is a cloud-based design and printing platform that enables organizations to create customized cards, badges, and passes on demand. With an intuitive online designer, straightforward pricing, and fast, reliable delivery, CredsNow offers flexible, high-quality branding solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Captello, 888-399.6430, [email protected], www.captello.com

