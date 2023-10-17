Captello Announces World's First AI-Powered Universal Lead Capture

Until now, lead capture and personalized subsequent follow-ups were either manual or semi-automated processes that required significant time and effort. Captello's revolutionary new AI follow up feature automates these steps, ensuring that businesses can engage prospects in a more personal way, swiftly and effectively, fostering better customer relationships and ultimately increased sales.

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a trailblazing move, Captello has unveiled the world's first AI-powered Universal Lead Capture solution. This state-of-the-art platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide real-time, AI-generated recommended custom follow-ups for each and every lead scanned, setting a new benchmark for user convenience and efficacy.

Revolutionizing Lead Follow-Up

The AI-driven feature intelligently processes a range of data points from each scanned lead. This includes affinities, field data, voice notes, typed notes, and enriched data, ensuring a holistic understanding of each prospect. By feeding this rich dataset into its proprietary recommendation engine, coupled with event metadata such as location, start and end dates, and lead capture date, Captello's AI provides users with unmatched, insightful recommendations on the best way to follow-up.

Within Captello's exclusive Lead Analyzer platform, users can easily select a lead and access personalized AI-generated recommended follow-up, streamlining the once tedious process. Even better, these recommendations can be integrated seamlessly into follow-up emails, texts and other forms of outreach within the Captello platform or exported for use in external systems.

User-Centric Features

At the heart of this innovation lies Captello's dedication to user convenience inside the app as well. Upon viewing leads, users have the simple option of tapping a button to receive AI-recommended responses tailored to each lead's unique data profile. Furthermore, enhancing the user experience, Captello enables users to send native emails, text messages, and more directly from their phones using the app. This seamless integration of technology into a single platform eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

A Game Changer for Businesses

Businesses, irrespective of size, can harness the power of AI to ensure that no lead goes unattended. By receiving precise, AI-driven follow-up recommendations, companies can engage potential clients with the right message at the right time, increasing conversion rates and maximizing ROI.

Integration and Compatibility

As the pioneer in integrating AI into the Universal Lead Capture lead follow-up process, the platform ensures compatibility with over 5,000 other platforms. This expansive integration capability encompasses all major marketing automation systems and CRM platforms, ensuring that businesses can continue to use their preferred tools in tandem with Captello's groundbreaking features.

About Captello

Captello is a pioneer in the lead capture industry, continually pushing the boundaries to help make events more successful for everyone. With a vision to enhance business efficiency and productivity, Captello integrates the latest technological advancements into its platform, ensuring its users always stay ahead of the curve.

Exclusively from Captello, the world's first AI-powered Universal Lead Capture is set to revolutionize the way businesses capture and engage leads. We invite you to be a part of this lead capture revolution.

